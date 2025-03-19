Exclusive| Karan Aujla excited to perform at IPL 2025 opening ceremony: ‘Mahaul hoga wavy’

Punjabi music sensation Karan Aujla is set to take the stage at the grand opening ceremony of the 18th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The much-anticipated event will be held at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens on Saturday evening, marking the beginning of another exciting cricket season. Karan Aujla will perform at the opening ceremony of IPL 2025

Expressing his enthusiasm about performing at such a prestigious platform, Aujla told us exclusively, “Thrilled beyond measure to perform at the IPL 2025 opening ceremony. Cricket and Indians go hand in hand and it’s the same for me. One thing is for sure—Mahaul hoga Wavy!”

The 28-year-old singer, who is lovingly called King Aujla by his fans, is among several high-profile performers lined up for the star-studded event. Reports suggest that celebrated playback singers Shreya Ghoshal and Arijit Singh, along with Bollywood actors Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, and Disha Patani, will also take the stage to entertain the audience ahead of the tournament’s first match.

According to Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) President Snehasish Ganguly, the opening ceremony will be a tightly packed spectacle with a designated 25-minute slot. This ensures a concise yet dynamic performance lineup to set the stage for the action to follow.

The IPL has built a reputation for delivering extravagant opening ceremonies over the years. Last season, in 2024, Bollywood icon Akshay Kumar and actor Tiger Shroff led the entertainment segment, while musical legends Sonu Nigam and AR Rahman captivated the audience with their tunes. Swedish DJ and record producer Axwell also made a special appearance, performing during the mid-innings break.

Following the high-energy performances, the IPL 2025 season will officially kick off with a thrilling match between defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). The clash will take place at Eden Gardens on March 22, setting the tone for another season of high-octane cricket and entertainment.