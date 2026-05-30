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PVR Inox Pictures denies taking legal action against Vashu Bhagnani over alleged unpaid dues: ‘Misleading report’

PVR Inox Pictures has reacted to the reports which claimed they are planning legal action against producer Vashu Bhagnani.

Published on: May 30, 2026 05:53 pm IST
By Rishabh Suri
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Producer Vashu Bhagnani has been creating headlines of late, due to the legal tussle with the makers of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. But on Saturday morning, there was buzz about Vashu finding himself in trouble with PVR INOX Pictures.

Vashu Bhagnani

It started because of a report, in which a source was quoted saying, "PVR Inox Ltd, which also has a distribution arm PVR Inox Pictures, had entered into a three-film arrangement with Vashu Bhagnani’s production house, Puja Entertainment. As part of the understanding, PVR Inox Pictures had reportedly paid around Rs. 100 crores as a refundable advance to Puja Entertainment and agreed to release Mission Raniganj, Ganapath and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The understanding was that if the films failed to generate the expected results, Puja Entertainment would refund the outstanding balance.”

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Rishabh Suri

Rishabh Suri writes for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement HT City. From Bollywood to Hollywood, from Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam films, to OTT and television- he covers it all.

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Home / HTCity / Cinema / PVR Inox Pictures denies taking legal action against Vashu Bhagnani over alleged unpaid dues: ‘Misleading report’
Home / HTCity / Cinema / PVR Inox Pictures denies taking legal action against Vashu Bhagnani over alleged unpaid dues: ‘Misleading report’
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