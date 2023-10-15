Queens Hai Hum actor Shaily Priya Pandey wants to plan things before it’s too late

Actor Shaily Priya Pandey asserts that it’s quite mundane for an actor to play the same character for a long time, as one needs to evolve too.

Actor Shaily Priya Pandey

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“It does get a bit daunting to see how many of these senior actors are still unable to break the image once they were set in on the television. It happens when you get associated with the same show and keep playing the same role for years. Though they moved on and did good shows, it was too late by then. As TV is a larger medium in terms of reach, an image that’s formed after doing a TV show stays with you forever. This is why I decided to plan things before it’s too late for me as an artiste,” says the Queens Hai Hum (2016) and Shaadi Ke Siyaape (2019) actor.

Pandey is looking for projects are good in term of content value.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Films in the South are on my mind now. I was about to sign one, but just before that could happen, I got a TV series that was all set to roll. At that time, I opted for the latter, but now I want to explore the South film industries, as their projects are content-oriented,” says the actor.

The Kismat Ki Lakeeron Se (2022) actor believes with age on her side and better mediums emerging, she will soon be trying her hand at different genres.

“Writers on TV have been working on the content formation, but jo dekha jaata hai wahi banaya jaata hai. Their hands are tied, as the audience doesn’t accept change easily, especially with lead characters. So, I have stopped hoping that our roles or stories on the small screen will transform overnight. That’s why I am looking at other mediums,” adds the actor.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR S Farah Rizvi S Farah Rizvi writes on Bollywood, OTT, television and culture for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement, HT City.