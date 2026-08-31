Race 4: Ramesh Taurani reacts as Aamir Khan rumored to join the action franchise, read to find out what he said

The latest statement from the makers of Race 4 finally addresses all rumours about the cast. Most recently, there was speculation that actor Aamir Khan is set to join the film, with Thugs of Hindostan director Vijay Krishna Acharya coming on board to direct.

Ramesh Taurani, Aamir Khan

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But now, Tips Films, the production house behind Race and all its installments, has clarified that the cast has not yet been finalised. They didn't specifically name Aamir, though.

In a statement issued on Instagram, the maker, Ramesh Taurani has said, “We would like to clarify that the cast of Race 4 has not yet been finalized. We sincerely request the media and social media pages to refrain from speculation and from engaging with or circulating any unverified or false news regarding the cast. Once the cast is finalized, we will make an official announcement from our end.”

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{{^usCountry}} This isn't the first time that the action thriller's cast has had names attached to it. Earlier in January this year, there was buzz that Akshaye Khanna (whose character had died in Race 1) is allegedly returning for Race 4. However, producer Ramesh Taurani had told HT City then, "No, we have not approached Akshaye. There was no scope at all." Asked if there is a thought to somehow rework the plot to get him back, he maintained, "There is no thought about getting him. His character gets into an accident in the first movie, his track ended there, and it will remain at that." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This isn't the first time that the action thriller's cast has had names attached to it. Earlier in January this year, there was buzz that Akshaye Khanna (whose character had died in Race 1) is allegedly returning for Race 4. However, producer Ramesh Taurani had told HT City then, "No, we have not approached Akshaye. There was no scope at all." Asked if there is a thought to somehow rework the plot to get him back, he maintained, "There is no thought about getting him. His character gets into an accident in the first movie, his track ended there, and it will remain at that." {{/usCountry}}

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Sidharth Malhotra and Tiger Shroff have also been linked to the project, with reports suggesting that both actors have heard the narration. However, none of these casting details have been officially confirmed.

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