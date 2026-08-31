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Race 4: Ramesh Taurani reacts as Aamir Khan rumored to join the action franchise, read to find out what he said

Race 4's producer Ramesh Taurani has clarified the status of the film's casting.

Published on: Aug 31, 2026, 17:42:41 IST
By Rishabh Suri
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The latest statement from the makers of Race 4 finally addresses all rumours about the cast. Most recently, there was speculation that actor Aamir Khan is set to join the film, with Thugs of Hindostan director Vijay Krishna Acharya coming on board to direct.

Ramesh Taurani, Aamir Khan
Ramesh Taurani, Aamir Khan

But now, Tips Films, the production house behind Race and all its installments, has clarified that the cast has not yet been finalised. They didn't specifically name Aamir, though.

In a statement issued on Instagram, the maker, Ramesh Taurani has said, “We would like to clarify that the cast of Race 4 has not yet been finalized. We sincerely request the media and social media pages to refrain from speculation and from engaging with or circulating any unverified or false news regarding the cast. Once the cast is finalized, we will make an official announcement from our end.”

Sidharth Malhotra and Tiger Shroff have also been linked to the project, with reports suggesting that both actors have heard the narration. However, none of these casting details have been officially confirmed.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Rishabh Suri

Rishabh Suri writes for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement HT City. From Bollywood to Hollywood, from Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam films, to OTT and television- he covers it all.

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