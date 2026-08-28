Aamir Khan, Farhan Akhtar, Saif Ali Khan have a Dil Chahta Hai reunion, fans wonder where is Akshaye Khanna

On Friday, the cast of the film gathered under one roof after many years to celebrate the film at an event in Mumbai. The paparazzi shared videos of Saif, Aamir and Farhan posing at the event. Dimple Kapadia, who played a pivotal part in the film, was also present. Co-producer Ritesh Sidhwani also clicked pictures alongside the cast. The only prominent part of the cast who was missing was Akshaye Khanna .

Several fans also noted Akshaye's absence at the special occasion and flooded the comments section. “Where is Rahman dakait?” asked one fan, referring to his character in the blockbuster release Dhurandhar, for which he earned huge acclaim. “Incomplete without AK n PZ,” said another. Preity Zinta, who is currently in Paris, couldn't attend the event in Mumbai.

Farhan Akhtar made his filmmaking debut with the film. As per Saif, he possessed an undeniable, natural authority that left a lasting impression on him. “We were laughing most of the time because Farhan wore it all very lightly. It was like he was born to direct, with the ease with which he was on a set. There was no tension, really. We were just told to know our lines. No figuring it out once you get there. Just learn your lines and then the rest was great fun,” he recalled in a chat with Variety India.