Radhikka Madan reacts to Hansal Mehta saying she ‘deserves better’ from Bollywood: When someone gives a voice to…

Having spent close to eight years in the Hindi film industry, Radhikka Madan admits it has been an adventurous ride. Recently, the actor starred in Subedaar alongside actor Anil Kapoor, and her portrayal brought her a lot of appreciation. As she is revelling in the love, one special compliment has hit her in the heart and it came from filmmaker Hansal Mehta , who publicly insisted that the actor "deserves better opportunities" than the one given to her by Bollywood.

Reacting to the same, Radhikka Madan says, "When I first read that, I was almost teary-eyed because when you come in this industry, you need to make a mark for yourself and you want to be noticed by these veteran, legend filmmakers. When you get that kind of acknowledgement and support, and if somebody like him feels for you, takes your side or gives a voice to whatever you have been feeling for so many years, it just means a lot. It fuels the passion that I have for my work. I want to work even harder now and be even more hungrier. I strife for acknowledgement from people I look up to and that is enough for me."

Ask her if she also feels that she hasn't been given the right opportunities in the industry, and she replies, "Whoever I have met in this industry, nobody feels that they've achieved it all. Everybody feels that lack, that only if I got that project or only if I got to work with this particular filmmaker. I am yet to meet somebody who's told me that he or she is happy."