Rajat Bedi reveals Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s acting plans: ‘Papa jahan pohonch chuke hain…’

When a star kid enters Bollywood, it is assumed that they plan on being an actor like their parents. But when Aryan Khan followed his superstar father Shah Rukh Khan into Hindi cinema, he chose to sit behind the camera. This year, Aryan made his debut as a director and writer with the web series The Ba***ds of Bollywood . His show is currently winning hearts, with several netizens lauding his filmmaking ability. But when the announcement teaser was released, there were many who were blown away by Aryan’s screen presence and dazzling smile. Some even hoped Aryan would one day shine on screen as his actor father. Well, actor Rajat Bedi has now revealed Aryan’s acting plans.

Rajat Bedi returned to our screens this year as Jaraj Saxena with Aryan Khan’s show The Ba***ds of Bollywood . The character as well as his dialogues won hearts, making Jaraj one of the biggest highlights of the series. Talking to Instant Bollywood about his first meeting with Aryan, Rajat shared, “Pehle din mein hi mujhe keh diya, ‘Sir, maine kuchh likha hai aur main kuchh cheez direct karne jaa raha hun.’ Maine bola, ‘Tu direct karne jaa raha hai?’ Maine bola, ‘Beta tujhe poori duniya wait kar rahi hai, tu camera ke aage kab aayega, aur yeh kya kar raha hai?’ Woh bola, ‘Nahi sir, Papa jahan pohonch chuke hain udhar pohonchne mein, comparison aur yeh saari cheezein. But ab nahi, main thode wakt ke baad sochunga agar actor banna hai.’”

Rajat went on to share, “Mujhe kaha ki, ‘Main kuchh banane jaa raha hun sir. Magar, agar aap karoge toh hi main yeh kirdaar rakhunga nahi toh main yeh kirdaar nikaal dunga. Aur main dil se chah raha hun ki aap karo.’ And I was really touched.”

Fans are now eagerly waiting for season 2 of Aryan’s show. And hopefully, one day, his acting debut.