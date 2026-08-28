Raksha Bandhan| Rasha Thadani and Ranbirvardhan Thadani on their protective bond: We are always there for each other

Rasha Thadani and Ranbirvardhan Thadani are like any sibling duo, fighting and teasing, but also being there for each other, no matter what. On Raksha Bandhan today, Rasha Thadani opens up on their bond while Ranbir, in his first ever interview, talks about how his sister has been his protector.

Rasha Thadani and Ranbirvardhan Thadani

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“Earlier Raksha Bandhan used to be a means of getting together with family and celebrating, but now I understand the true meaning of it. It’s about knowing we both would always be there for each other and protect one another, especially after him having moved to London for studies,” Rasha says, adding that their mother, actor Raveena Tandon also made it clear from very early on: “She told Ranbir when she isn’t around, I am his sister-mumma”.

Ranbirvardhan adds, “Rasha has always been concerned and worried about me. She always tries to take care of me and solve all my problems. She is very protective of me,” he shares that now on Rakhi, he has started even touching Rasha’s feet just to tease her. “It’s a big part of the Indian culture but I do it as a bit of a joke, showing that she is growing so old,” he laughs.

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{{^usCountry}} With Ranbirvardhan having moved to London for studies, Rasha, 20, is proud of her 18-year-old younger brother’s independence. “I’m proud of him, no matter what he does. The fact that he’s even there studying abroad alone with us not being there with him every day, I don’t think I would be able to do that. I always need emotional support and some sort of familial connection with me. But he’s so independent and really strong,” she says. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} With Ranbirvardhan having moved to London for studies, Rasha, 20, is proud of her 18-year-old younger brother’s independence. “I’m proud of him, no matter what he does. The fact that he’s even there studying abroad alone with us not being there with him every day, I don’t think I would be able to do that. I always need emotional support and some sort of familial connection with me. But he’s so independent and really strong,” she says. {{/usCountry}}

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The actor also asserts that her brother doesn’t like to show it, but he gets very emotional every time he leaves home or returns to it. But being a doting brother, Ranbirvardhan opens up saying, “I just miss having someone who I can go and sit with, and just talk about the little things without any consequences. I miss my sister.”

Having grown up in the limelight due to their mum’s stardom, Rasha and Ranbirvardhan were each other’s support through it all. But Rasha credits it to their mum as well. “Mom did a really good job protecting us from everything that comes with the limelight. We’ve not had that much exposure, as children, to the highs and lows of it. We got lucky that the school Ranbir and I went to, I see kids getting papped there. But when we were there, we didn’t have any of that. We were very lucky to live a life where not everyone was like, ‘oh you are your celeb mom’s children’,” she says.

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For Ranbirvardhan, it made it easier to handle her sister’s fandom too: “I’m already a little used to having someone in my family with a fan following because of my mum, so I find it with Rasha also completely normal. I see her as my sister and nothing else. But when people come and talk to me about her, I do understand how big her fan following is and I do appreciate it.”

This Raksha Bandhan, Ranbirvardhan is home for his summer break, and Rasha is excited to have her brother home for the rituals. Ask Ranbirvardhan what gift he plans to give his sister and he shares, “I would have to sit and figure out what she actually wants. I think her favourite gift would be just another dog to add to the existing seven that we already have.”

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