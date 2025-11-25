Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Karisma Kapoor pay respects at Dharmendra’s Mumbai residence

    Bollywood’s biggest names gathered at Dharmendra’s Mumbai residence today following the legendary actor's demise at 89

    Published on: Nov 25, 2025 7:25 PM IST
    By Aadrika Sominder
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Bollywood is still reeling after the news of Dharmendra’s death at age 89 took the country by storm yesterday (November 24). The iconic He-Man of Hindi cinema passed away at his Mumbai residence on Monday, and soon after, his Juhu home became a gathering spot for the industry’s biggest names to pay their respects.

    Ranbir Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor at Dharmendra’s Mumbai residence
    Ranbir Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor at Dharmendra’s Mumbai residence

    A stream of Bollywood stars arrives

    Ajay Devgn was among the first to visit today morning, followed by Bhavna and Chunky Panday, who came along with their daughter Ananya Panday. Shanaya and Maheep Kapoor were also seen at the residence, offering their condolences, while Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and Kunal Kapoor made solemn appearances to honour the legendary actor.

    Adding to the list of mourners, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were also present, highlighting Dharmendra’s influence across generations. Music composer Anu Malik paid tribute as well, aside from actor Ravi Kishan, and director-choreographer Farah Khan, showing the depth of admiration the industry had for him. The outpouring of grief from friends, colleagues, and contemporaries today is a clear reflection of the lasting impact Dharmendra had both on and off the screen.

    About Dharmendra's passing

    Dharmendra had been admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital earlier this month after his health deteriorated, sparking widespread concern. His family — Bobby Deol, Sunny Deol, Esha Deol, and Hema Malini — were in and out of the hospital during his stay, while several other stars, including Shah Rukh Khan and his son Aryan Khan, and Salman Khan, had also visited the veteran actor. Dharmendra's last rites were performed at Pawan Hans crematorium; his family, alongside a flurry of celebrities like Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan were present.

    Today’s outpouring of grief and support at his residence reflects the enduring impact Dharmendra had on Bollywood, both as an icon and as a cherished friend and colleague.

    recommendedIcon
    News/Htcity/Cinema/Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Karisma Kapoor Pay Respects At Dharmendra’s Mumbai Residence
    News/Htcity/Cinema/Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Karisma Kapoor Pay Respects At Dharmendra’s Mumbai Residence
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes