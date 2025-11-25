Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Karisma Kapoor pay respects at Dharmendra’s Mumbai residence

About Dharmendra's passing

Dharmendra had been admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital earlier this month after his health deteriorated, sparking widespread concern. His family — Bobby Deol, Sunny Deol, Esha Deol, and Hema Malini — were in and out of the hospital during his stay, while several other stars, including Shah Rukh Khan and his son Aryan Khan, and Salman Khan, had also visited the veteran actor. Dharmendra's last rites were performed at Pawan Hans crematorium; his family, alongside a flurry of celebrities like Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan were present.