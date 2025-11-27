Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal’s first look together from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love and War divides fans; read

The image, first posted by the industry handle The Climax India, shows Ranbir and Vicky dressed in full Air Force uniforms, standing beside a fighter jet. The post was captioned, “Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal fly alongside the MiG-21 one last time for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's #LoveAndWar, capturing a historic moment as the iconic jet makes its final takeoff!”

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming film Love and War is already one of the most anticipated projects of next year. Lately, though, the buzz surrounding it has only intensified. A new behind-the-scenes photo featuring the film’s leading men, Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal, has surfaced online, sending social media into a frenzy.

In the photo, both actors appear to be channelling pilot swagger — sporting matching moustaches, aviator sunglasses, and confident stances. Fans were quick to notice how strikingly similar the two looked, almost “twinning” in their uniforms. Adding to the chatter, another picture of Ranbir as a pilot also surfaced online. However, while the pictures generated massive curiosity about Bhansali’s wartime romance, they also triggered a wave of mixed reactions online.

“Love both of them but this looks …???” Soon after the image went viral, social media users had a lot to say — and not all of it was kind. On Reddit, several users expressed disappointment with the actors’ looks. One wrote, “Boy this is a terrible look for Vicky 😭 idk what happened to him. In Raazi, he was endearing with the mustache look too. So what’s with the glow down?” Another joked, “Sorry but what's with this Bhoona hua Vicky and Ranbir with that muchhi is looking like the Mario game guy 😭.” More comments poured in, with one saying, “Zero aura,” and another adding, “Bhansu yeh kya soch ke moustache look diya hai.” Another user quipped, “Love both of them but this looks …???”

But not everything was bad. Some of them loved the powerful look saying, “RK looking like IAF officer ... Handsome too 😍.” One more comment read, “Rk looks amazing 🤩🤩🤩.” Many also reacted with heart emojis and fire emojis for the two actors, claiming that this was a movie they were deeply looking forward to watching.