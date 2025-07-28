Ranbir Kapoor finds THIS quality of Alia’s ‘astounding’, reveals Mahesh Bhatt; shares how she has changed after Raha

Bollywood beauty Alia Bhatt is a busy bee! After winning hearts as a big sister to Vedang Raina in Jigra (2024), the actor is now busy gearing up for her action film with Sharvari Wagh, titled Alpha. Before this film arrives in theatres, Alia will enter the YRF spy universe with a cameo in Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani and Jr NTR’s War 2. Meanwhile, in real life, Alia is acing the role of a loving wife to actor Ranbir Kapoor and a doting mother to her beautiful daughter Raha. Well, in a recent interview, Alia’s filmmaker father Mahesh Bhatt opened up about the ever-rising star of his family. Alia Bhatt, Mahesh Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

During his appearance on The Himanshu Mehta Show, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt revealed how his daughter Alia Bhatt has changed after becoming a mother to Raha, his darling granddaughter. Mahesh shared, “I see a new depth in her. With this young girl becoming a mother, there’s a coming-of-age of a different kind, a different kind of maturity in her. I’m also looking forward to her new films which would be coming out now.”

Much to the delight of #Ralia fans, Mahesh also shared how Ranbir views Alia. The filmmaker revealed, “He says, ‘Alia is made of different stuff.’ When I ask him, ‘What do you mean?,’ he says, ‘Her ambition to do more and more and more is unbelievably astounding!’ While he’s a person who’s very laid-back and comforted, and he just wants to do enough. She’s a go-getter.” How sweet is that? Truly the perfect combination.

Apart from her cameo in War 2 and her next film Alpha, Alia has another exciting film in her line-up. She will soon reunite onscreen with her husband Ranbir and her Raazi co-star Vicky Kaushal for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s much-awaited Love & War. The film is currently being shot.