Ranbir Kapoor protects Alia Bhatt from crowd, gets angry at paps; worried fans say ‘Jigra fiasco must have been hard’

Yesterday morning, Alia Bhatt shared a post calling out netizens who claimed that she got botox done which apparently went wrong. The actor slammed these serious accusations and reprimanded those who were spreading the rumour about her being paralysed on one side. Many fans came out in Alia’s support but there were some trolls who wondered if this high-impact post was written to take away attention from the failure of her recent release Jigra. Well, after sharing her thoughts on Instagram, Alia went on to celebrate her mother Soni Razdan’s birthday in the evening with her actor husband Ranbir Kapoor and their family. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor stepped out last night for Soni Razdan's birthday dinner

Later at night, a video of the two went viral on social media. In this clip, Ranbir got upset when a few shutterbugs blocked his and Alia’s way to the car. With a hand protectively kept around his wife, the actor was seen angrily asking them ‘kya kar rahe ho aap log’. Ranbir then shoved one paparazzo aside making way so he could enter the car. Many fans lashed out at the paparazzi on social media for not respecting the couple's personal space, lauding RK for not entirely losing his calm despite being angry. But one question that is now bothering netizens is why Alia looked so ‘sad’.

On a Reddit thread, many fans are now discussing how upset Alia seemed in the videos from last night. One social media user opined, “It’s sad to see anyone this upset. Jigra and then the Botox claims must be getting to her. Internet is not a kind place.. Also good to see that RK gives a shit..,” while another concerned fan wrote: “Why is alia looking sad. Also he is just protecting her which is a good thing. Negative things to ekdum highlight kardete sab.”

Netizens react to Alia and Ranbir's viral video

Another internet user guessed, “The entire Jigra fiasco must have been extremely hard for her with how much we've criticized her. To be fair, the criticism was well-earned. They called her the next Bachchan. When you raise our expectations so extremely high and then fail to deliver of course the reaction will be equally extremely low.”

Like some fans have rightly pointed out on social media in the last few weeks, one flop film doesn’t make one’s entire career flop. Movie buffs are now eagerly waiting to see Ranbir and Alia in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War, alongside Vicky Kaushal. Could RK’s french beard from last night be his new look for the film?