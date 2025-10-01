Ranbir Kapoor to replace Ranveer Singh as lead in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's long-awaited film Baiju Bawra: Report

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor has reportedly replaced Ranveer Singh as the lead in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ambitious musical romance Baiju Bawra. The news comes as a birthday surprise for Ranbir, who turned 43 on Sunday. According to report in the Deccan Chronicle, Sanjay has finalised Ranbir for the project, which is now expected to go on floors next year. Ranbir Kapoor has reportedly replaced Ranveer Singh in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Baiju Bawra

“SLB’s team has already begun pre-production work. Ranbir, a huge admirer of vintage music, starts his mornings with classics from the 1950s, including songs from the original Baiju Bawra released in 1952. He’s even introducing his daughter Raha to this timeless music,” a source was quoted as saying.

The film was initially planned with Ranveer in the lead. Reports had claimed that Ranveer had already begun preparing for the role before Sanjay decided to focus on Love & War — which also stars Ranbir — and other projects. Over the years, there were multiple speculations about the casting, with some reports suggesting Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt were set to star. However, a final cast was never officially announced.