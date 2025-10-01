Ranbir Kapoor to replace Ranveer Singh as lead in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's long-awaited film Baiju Bawra: Report
Ranbir Kapoor has been finalized in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s long-gestating musical romance Baiju Bawra, taking over the role initially meant for Ranveer Singh.
Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor has reportedly replaced Ranveer Singh as the lead in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ambitious musical romance Baiju Bawra. The news comes as a birthday surprise for Ranbir, who turned 43 on Sunday. According to report in the Deccan Chronicle, Sanjay has finalised Ranbir for the project, which is now expected to go on floors next year.
“SLB’s team has already begun pre-production work. Ranbir, a huge admirer of vintage music, starts his mornings with classics from the 1950s, including songs from the original Baiju Bawra released in 1952. He’s even introducing his daughter Raha to this timeless music,” a source was quoted as saying.
The film was initially planned with Ranveer in the lead. Reports had claimed that Ranveer had already begun preparing for the role before Sanjay decided to focus on Love & War — which also stars Ranbir — and other projects. Over the years, there were multiple speculations about the casting, with some reports suggesting Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt were set to star. However, a final cast was never officially announced.
Sanjay Leela Bhansali has reportedly working on a Baiju Bawra for more than two decades, making it one of his most anticipated films. “Ranveer has been in discussion with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for the longest time, and after all the ups and downs through the journey, the duo is reuniting on Baiju Bawra. The finances were an issue, but Ranveer has always been an actor to chase the craft and script over monies and hence has decided to get into a deal that benefits Bhansali to put in all the monies in making the film. Baiju Bawra is expected to take off in early 2024,” a source had previously told Pinkvilla, earlier.
Meanwhile, Ranbir is gearing up for his role in Sanjay’s Love & War, and with Baiju Bawra now officially on his slate, the actor seems set to explore a deep connection with vintage music while bringing a new vision to this classic tale.