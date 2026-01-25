Rani Mukerji, Deepti Sharma champion pride and Nari Shakti on Republic Day 2026

On the eve of Republic Day, popular actor Rani Mukerji and celebrated cricketer Deepti Sharma, came together in for an HTCity exclusive, as proud flag bearers, symbolising women as custodians of the nation’s values, strength, and progress. The moment resonated deeply in a year where the Republic Day 2026 celebrations foregrounded Nari Shakti, with women commanding contingents, leading from the front, and redefining leadership across institutions - from defence forces to sport and culture. Deepti Sharma and Rani Mukerji

Rani says, “The Indian flag stands for far more than pride - it stands for responsibility. As a woman, holding the Tricolour reminds me that women, today, are no longer just participants in the nation’s journey, they are also leading it. Across fields - whether in cinema, sport, science, defence, everywhere women are making informed choices, raising their voices, and shaping the moral compass of this country. That, to me, is the true meaning of Nari Shakti. A nation is healthy and shining when its girls are happy, empowered and are equals in every sense of the word because I truly believe that every girl is a Mardaani."



She added that every girl can make India proud. “Girls cannot be discriminated and must be treated as equals. I have spent all my career portraying women who refuse to be silenced - women who question, protect, nurture, and also fight back. Today, that spirit exists far beyond the screen. When women lead with empathy and courage, nations move forward with balance,” says Rani.



Deepti echoed her sentiments saying, “Every time I wear the India jersey, I feel extremely grateful. As a girl, when I used to see the country’s flag, I felt inspired and today, representing that flag on the global stage, makes me emotional and empowered. As an athlete taking to the field, my objective is also inspire young girls, giving the message to believe in themselves and dream big. Humare desh ki ladkiyan kuch bhi haasil kar sakti hain, bas discipline aur hard work chahiye. This Republic Day, Rani and I are trying to connect with each girl in the country to follow their dreams because sapne zarur poore hote hain. Every girl is a Mardaani and a warrior and all we need is to contribute to this change and empower every girl in the country through our honest efforts and commitment.”