Rani Mukerji gave Sabyasachi a tighter deadline than Alia Bhatt to make her bridal lehenga: ‘She was very…’

Sabyasachi Mukherjee is a beloved Indian designer. He’s also a favourite when it comes to celebrity weddings, with several Bollywood divas choosing him to design their bridal lehengas. Remember Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ sindoori-red lehenga and Anushka Sharma’s iconic pale pink floral number? In 2022, Sabyasachi curated Alia Bhatt’s ethereal ivory saree in just two weeks for her dreamy wedding with Ranbir Kapoor. In just two weeks! Can you imagine? But that was not the tightest deadline that the designer worked on. He only got one week to design Rani Mukerji’s bridal lehenga for her secret wedding to Aditya Chopra. Rani Mukerji and Alia Bhatt in Sabyasachi

Rani Mukerji and Sabyasachi Mukherjee

Actor Rani Mukerji has always preferred keeping her personal life private. She enjoys keeping a low profile, which is why till date nobody on the internet has seen her and filmmaker Aditya Chopra’s wedding pictures. It was in 2014 that Rani and Aditya tied the nuptial knot in a ‘secret wedding’ in Italy. Designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee has now revealed that Rani and Adi’s wedding was ‘mad’. During a podcast with Fashionably Pernia, the designer shared, “You know who was fun to work with? It was actually Rani Mukerji. She never released the photos. But, the fact is that it was a mad wedding which was done between her, Adi (Aditya Chopra), Karan (Johar), and me. She was very chilled out.”

Sabyasachi remembered, “She came over for lunch one day and said that she is getting married. I asked her how much time I had and she said one week. I had to put something together in that much time. It’s fun when people enjoy their wedding. It just makes the process of designing for them so much more fun.”

We wish Rani decides to share her wedding pictures with the world one day, because hearing the process has left us quite intrigued!