Ranveer Singh, Sreeleela and Bobby Deol roped in for ₹150 crore ad directed by Atlee; everything to know

What would you do with Rs. 150 crore? For most, that’s an unimaginable amount of money, but for the team behind Ching’s Desi Chinese, it’s reportedly the budget of their latest ad campaign. The popular desi-Chinese brand has allegedly roped in filmmaker Atlee — fresh off the success of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan (2023) — to direct a commercial featuring Ranveer Singh, Bobby Deol, and Sreeleela in lead roles. Ranveer Singh, Sreeleela and Bobby Deol

According to reports, this might just be one of the most expensive ad films ever made in India, with a production scale that could rival a Bollywood blockbuster. The shoot is said to include grand sets, extensive VFX work, and multiple filming locations. For some context, Vicky Kaushal-starrer Chhaava, was budgeted at ₹130 crore.

About the collab An independent industry source shared with Bollywood Hungama, “The ad campaign for Ching’s Desi Chinese, featuring Ranveer Singh, Bobby Deol, and Sreeleela directed by Atlee, is being made on a massive budget of around ₹150 crores. This alone makes it one of the biggest ad campaigns ever executed, featuring celebrated stars and a huge budget.” Furthermore, Atlee's partnership with Ching’s isn’t surprising — Ranveer has previously headlined the brand’s quirky, action-packed ads, and this collaboration seems to take that energy several notches higher.

Adding to the buzz is the star-studded lineup — Bobby Deol, who’s riding a wave of popularity after his web show The Ba***ds of Bollywood, and Sreeleela, one of South cinema’s most promising young stars. Together, the trio is set to bring a mix of power, glamour, and humour to the screen.

While official figures remain unconfirmed, the alleged ₹150 crore production has already stirred major curiosity. What do you think of this extravagant news?