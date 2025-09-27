Rashami Desai: I stay barefoot all nine days of navratri

This is a working Navrati for Rashami Desai, but the actor doesn’t mind. “My way of celebrating is constantly staying connected with Maa in my heart... Garba is performed barefoot, with deep reverence. So, I stay barefoot throughout the nine days every year. Even if I am at work, I follow this practice for years now,” she tells us. Actor Rashami Desai

Last seen in Gujarati film Mom Tane Nai Samjay and in shows Wagle Ki Duniya – Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey and Naagin 6, the actor is busy with the play Mrs Mara Online Che and will only return to Mumbai for Dussehra (also known as Vijay Dashmi). “It’s not as easy celebrating [with a busy schedule], but I still incorporate a festive essence in my day-to-day life. Being an ardent believer of Maa Durga, my faith lies in knowing that these nine days are the most powerful in all our lives,” she says.

At home, the festivities are all about family for her: “We place this akhand diya for all nine days to complete the cycle and celebrate the last day with full masti. You can also spot me hogging fafda with papaya chutney — my fave Navratri food.”

Over the years, Rashami has noticed an evolution in celebrations. She shares, “I love seeing youngsters heading to pandals all decked up, be it in Ahmedabad or in Mumbai. Now people focus on the spirit of happiness, rather than on gender or religion. It’s very liberating and fills me with pride.”

Celebrations for her would be remiss without dancing. “I’m more of a garba person and not a dandiya pro. Agar maine dandiya kiya toh sab bhaag jayenge! In fact, I began my Bharatnatyam journey after I won a set of cups for my garba performance at a Navratri pandal,” she signs off.