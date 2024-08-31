Raula Raula singer Romy doesnt want to get stereotyped: Want people to recognise me by my voice
Playback singer Karan Yadav aKa Romy talks about his growing popularity after singing htis such as Raula Raula and Khali Khali Sa Hai
Simplicity. That's the end goal for singer Karan Yadav aka Romy, who has slowly but surely carved a growing fanbase, ever since he made his singing debut in Bollywood with Diljit Dosanjh's Phillauri in 2017.
"The simpler you are, the more relatable you are with the audience. Frankly, that's what I go for. I firmly believe in this, because the moment I try to do something different or special, I know I'd create a gap between the subject or the emotion in the song and the listeners," says Romy, who was born in Patiala, Punjab.
A big fan of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, AR Rahman and Michael Jackson, Romy, who has also sung songs in movies such as Veere Di Wedding (2018), Zero (2018), Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019), Kesari (2019) and Mission Mangal (2020) is extremely passionate about his music and puts a conscious effort into avoid getting typecast.
"I don't want that people within the industry approach me because my voice suits only one particular type of genre. I want them to approach me because they feel my voice will suit their song," he says.
Whether it's a high-energy dance number like the recent single, Raula Raula for the movie Bad Newz, or a soulful ballad like, Khali Khali Sa from the popular web series Panchayat, the 32-year-old wants to adapt effortlessly, in order to leave a lasting impact on every track he lends his voice to.
"I don't want people to know me by my sound. I want people to recognise me by my voice. that is why I try to sing different songs. When I sing a song, I want to be able to feel the emotion in the song, to communicate it to the listener. If its a happy song, I want people to smile, and if it is a sad song, I want listeners to feel that pain, and understand the emotion in the song better," he adds.