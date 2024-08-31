Raula Raula singer Romy doesnt want to get stereotyped: Want people to recognise me by my voice

Simplicity. That's the end goal for singer Karan Yadav aka Romy, who has slowly but surely carved a growing fanbase, ever since he made his singing debut in Bollywood with Diljit Dosanjh's Phillauri in 2017. Singer Romy's recent song, Raula Raula from Bad Newz has crossed over 5 million hits on YouTube.

"The simpler you are, the more relatable you are with the audience. Frankly, that's what I go for. I firmly believe in this, because the moment I try to do something different or special, I know I'd create a gap between the subject or the emotion in the song and the listeners," says Romy, who was born in Patiala, Punjab.

A big fan of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, AR Rahman and Michael Jackson, Romy, who has also sung songs in movies such as Veere Di Wedding (2018), Zero (2018), Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019), Kesari (2019) and Mission Mangal (2020) is extremely passionate about his music and puts a conscious effort into avoid getting typecast.

"I don't want that people within the industry approach me because my voice suits only one particular type of genre. I want them to approach me because they feel my voice will suit their song," he says.

Whether it's a high-energy dance number like the recent single, Raula Raula for the movie Bad Newz, or a soulful ballad like, Khali Khali Sa from the popular web series Panchayat, the 32-year-old wants to adapt effortlessly, in order to leave a lasting impact on every track he lends his voice to.

"I don't want people to know me by my sound. I want people to recognise me by my voice. that is why I try to sing different songs. When I sing a song, I want to be able to feel the emotion in the song, to communicate it to the listener. If its a happy song, I want people to smile, and if it is a sad song, I want listeners to feel that pain, and understand the emotion in the song better," he adds.