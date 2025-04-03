Rasha Thadani beats Azaad co-star Mohit Malik while swimming in an unseen video; latter says ‘defeat feels sweeter…’

Earlier this year, Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani made her acting debut with Azaad. While the film failed to make an impact at the box office, Rasha and her promising performance were showered with praises on Azaad’s OTT release. The star kid’s expressions, innocence and powerful dialogue delivery won several hearts, leaving fans intrigued to see what she does next in her bright future. Well, during the shoot of her debut film, Rasha made many friends along with unforgettable memories. One such behind the scenes video has now been shared on social media by her co-star Mohit Malik. Rasha Thadani and Mohit Malik in a BTS video

Rasha Thadani was paired opposite Ajay Devgn’s nephew Aaman Devgan in Azaad. Actor Mohit Malik, on the other hand, portrayed the role of Rasha aka Janaki’s onscreen brother Tej Bahadur. Today, Rasha’s reel brother Mohit decided to take a trip down memory lane, back to the fun days when they were shooting Azaad. He took to his official social media handle to share an unseen video where Rasha and Mohit entered a swimming competition. Rasha gracefully took a lap from one end of the swimming pool to the other with Mohit close behind. In the end, she won.

Along with this unseen video, Mohit shared a sweet message for Rasha, which read, “Defeat feels sweeter when you win RT 😁.” Resharing the video clip on her Instagram story, Rasha wrote, “heheheh the fun times 🤣.” Well, clearly they had a gala time on set. On the film front, rumours suggest that Rasha will next be seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh 2 opposite Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan. The film will be a sequel to Kartik, Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar’s 2019 film Pati Patni Aur Woh. But Rasha is yet to confirm the reports. Currently, Rasha is busy soaring high on the love that she received for Azaad post the film’s digital release.