Reality TV contestant Diksha Pawar opens up on 'Unimaginable' online abuse, threats following a tussle on a show

Diksha Pawar has been facing a disturbing surge of online abuse following her recent tussle with a fellow contestant on a reality show, recently. Reality TV contestant Diksha Pawar

The trolling went up after viewers began targeting her over the disagreement and later questioning her connection and relationships with other contestants.

“Despite clarifying since the beginning that I am not dating Ayush Yadav, I was targeted, receiving a large number of rape and black magic threats. My social media DMs are flooded with hateful messages. What began as a disagreement eventually escalated into severe trolling, once again exposing the harsh reality of unchecked online harassment,” she stated.

Speaking to us about the constant trolling and threats, the actor adds, “Even after clarifying the matter, I am still being bullied. Honestly, I am shocked and speechless at how far trolls and hate can go. The level of hatred in my DMs is unimaginable, and I truly hope no girl ever has to go through what I am experiencing right now. I have stated this very clearly: Ayush and I are just good friends and in the same show- Splitsvilla 16. There was nothing in the past, there is nothing in the present, except friendship, we just collaborated for the sake of content creation, and nothing else!”

Earlier, to put an end to the rumours, Diksha also took to her Instagram stories and wrote: “I’d like to clarify that I was never in a relationship. We were simply friends and collaborated on content together. Many people have also been asking why I unfollowed him. I did so because I didn’t want unnecessary drama, though unfortunately it still happened. I sincerely hope everyone will respect this clarification and refrain from spreading false rumours. Thankyou for your understanding and support.”

“I believe we all enter this industry to prove ourselves, to show how much we can offer to our audience. But what happens in our personal lives, especially as public figures, often becomes a topic of discussion whether we want it to or not. I understand that being in the spotlight means putting parts of your life out there,” concludes Diksha, who now plans to file a complaint against social media bullying at the cyber cell.