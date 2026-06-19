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‘Recording for Bobby uncle was…’: Ayaan Agnihotri opens up about his song for Bandar | Exclusive

After releasing independent singles, actor Salman Khan's nephew and musician Agni has now stepped into Bollywood

Published on: Jun 19, 2026 03:43 pm IST
By Mahima Pandey
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Salman Khan's nephew and musician Ayaan Agnihotri aka Agni began his journey in Bollywood this month. After releasing independent singles such as You Are Mine and Universal Laws, he transitioned into mainstream film music with his first-ever playback track C’mon Baby for actor Bobby Deol’s Bandar. “It was very exciting to have C’mon Baby for my first Bollywood track. I have known Bobby uncle since I was a child and making the track for him was a different experience,” shares Agni in an exclusive chat with HT City.

Bobby Deol in Bandar, and Ayaan Agnihotri

Son of filmmaker Atul Agnihotri and Salman’s sister Alvira Khan Agnihotri, the musician goes on to say, “My dad and Bobby uncle were in college together, they have been friends since then and even started their acting careers together. It was an interesting and wholesome experience recording playback for Bobby uncle.”

On the personal front, Agni got engaged to Tina Rijhwani, a corporate communications professional, earlier this year. “Wedding prep is going great and any other detail is a secret,” ends Agni with a smile.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Mahima Pandey

Mahima Pandey is a journalist at HT City, who believes that being a bridge between the entertainment industry and the public is an honour. She enjoys Bollywood updates, films, fashion trends and gossip from the industry as much as any other movie buff, which helps her write things worth your time.

htcity salman khan bobby deol atul agnihotri agni bollywood bollywood film
Home / HTCity / Cinema / ‘Recording for Bobby uncle was…’: Ayaan Agnihotri opens up about his song for Bandar | Exclusive
Home / HTCity / Cinema / ‘Recording for Bobby uncle was…’: Ayaan Agnihotri opens up about his song for Bandar | Exclusive
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