Religion no bound: Akshay Kumar donates 1.21 cr to Haji Ali Dargah after pitching 3 cr for Ram Mandir construction

Apart from his heroics on screen, Akshay Kumar also shows his big-hearted nature off screen with his philanthropic work. Over the years, the actor has been associated with many causes and does a lot of charity work to help. Irrespective of religion, caste or creed, Kumar gives back to society in whichever way he can. Akshay Kumar at Haji Ali Dargah

On Thursday morning (August 8), Kumar visited Haji Ali Dargah in Mumbai with director Mudassar Aziz and donated ₹1.21 crore for its renovation. This comes after he previously contributed ₹3 crore for Ram Mandir Construction in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. The actor, who is gearing up for the release of his next Khel Khel Mein on Independence Day, also distributed food to the needy as he hosted a langar outside his residence on Tuesday.

The official Instagram handle of Haji Ali Dargah trust posted a video of the actor's recent visit to the Dargah and thanked him for his contribution. The Managing Trustee even made duas for Kumar's departed parents, late Aruna Bhatia and late Hari Om Bhatia.

Prior to this, when the nation was grappling with the pandemic in 2020, the 56-year-old donated ₹1 crore to cricketer-MP Gautam Gambhir’s foundation, along with a hefty contribution of ₹25 crore to the PM Cares Fund. Not just through charity but also on the film business front, the actor knows how to put others’ needs ahead of his own. Recently, when producer Vashu Bhagnani came under scrutiny for non-payment of his films, including Kumar's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, the actor decided to hold his own payment to get the dues of other crew members cleared.