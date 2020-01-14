Huma Qureshi on why she won’t acknowledge relationship with Mudassar Aziz: ‘Nazar lag jaati hai’

bollywood

Whispers and murmurs about Huma Qureshi’s relationship status turned up a notch after the actor posted on Instagram a special birthday note for director Mudassar Aziz, who reciprocated with a sweet message in September last year. But she has always maintained a dignified silence about it.

Ask her about it, and Huma says, “I’ve never spoken about my personal life... I’m very happy with the way my life is headed, where I am headed emotionally and personally, but I choose not to talk about it.” Is there a reason? “Nazar lag jaati hai,” she says with a laugh, in sync with her knack for telling it like it is.

Of late, however, Huma has not been shying away from sharing photographs with Mudassar on Instagram. The Pati Patni Aur Woh (2019) director also shared a loved-up picture earlier this month, and wrote: “Make smiles happen! Let the new year bring into each one of our lives reasons to smile... and when we find a reason... let us hold on to it for dear life! Here’s looking at #2020 with my favourite reason to smile @iamhumaq right by me!”

On the work front, Huma will be seen in her Hollywood debut, Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead. She is also in talks for an Indian project, but did not share details.

However, what she is sure of, is to do only those films that appeal to her and those that she wants to do. “If at a point, I feel like doing a masala film... and I’ve done masala and commercial films, but I feel like mera dil hona chahiye commercial film karne ko. My heart needs to be in it. I’m quite a simple person like that,” says Huma, who has been seen in films such as Dedh Ishqiya (2014) and Viceroy’s House (2017).

