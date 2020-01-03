e-paper
Mudassar Aziz shares loved-up photo with girlfriend Huma Qureshi, calls her his 'favourite reason to smile'

Mudassar Aziz shares loved-up photo with girlfriend Huma Qureshi, calls her his ‘favourite reason to smile’

Filmmaker Mudassar Aziz showered love on his girlfriend and actor Huma Qureshi in his latest Instagram post and called her his ‘favourite reason to smile’.

bollywood Updated: Jan 03, 2020 10:46 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Mudassar Aziz and Huma Qureshi rang in the New Year in Europe.
Filmmaker Mudassar Aziz and actor Huma Qureshi are in love and not afraid to show it to the world. The director wished fans on New Year with a loved-up picture of them and credited her with making him happy.

“Make smiles happen! Let the new year bring into each one of our lives reasons to smile... & when we find a reason... let us hold on to it for dear life! Here’s looking at #2020 with my favourite reason to smile @iamhumaq right by me!” he captioned the adorable click.

 

Huma had earlier wished her Insta-fam a very happy New Year with a sweet photo of her and Mudassar from their European holiday. “01.01.2020 Prague Old Town #HappyNewYear #Prague #oldtown #europe #travel #tales Thank you life for all the good things and a glorious year and decade ahead .... #boom,” she captioned the picture.

The actor also shared a picture with him from Paris, with the Eiffel Tower in the background. “Last Post of 2019 #HappyNewYear #Paris #Holiday #Travel #gypsies #yearend #europetravel,” she wrote.

 

 

It was in September, on Mudassar’s birthday, that Huma confirmed her relationship with him. She wished him with a romantic Instagram post and wrote, “It sure has been a hell of a ride ... I’m so proud of everything you do and the man you are ! I pray from the bottom of my heart that all your dreams come true ... Happy Birthday baba @mudassar_as_is Sending love from saat samundar paar.... Stay smiling always ... Onwards #love #happybirthday #joy #virgobaby #Septemberchild Love you more than you know ...”

“Phew it’s hard to reply to this... A soul as gorgeous as you are @iamhumaq finds appreciation even in somebody as flawed or fractured as I am... Clearly then, I’m the lucky one! I won’t thank you because I actually can’t do that enough... I’d rather just sit back & gape in awe at how much, how wonderfully, how warmly you love. Stay true! Stay you! Love you loads!” the filmmaker commented on it.

 

Mudassar’s last directorial venture, Pati Patni Aur Woh, starred Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles. The film, which earned Rs 84.56 crore in its lifetime, was a success at the box office.

Huma, meanwhile, was last seen in the Netflix original series Leila. The dystopian drama, directed by Deepa Mehta, also starred Rahul Khanna, Sanjay Suri and Siddharth.

