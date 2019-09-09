Huma Qureshi fuels dating rumours with director Mudassar Aziz, says ‘Love you more than you know’

bollywood

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 17:04 IST

Actor Huma Qureshi is rumoured to be dating filmmaker Mudassar Aziz and have further fuelled their linkup rumours by sharing a touching birthday post for him on Instagram.

Sharing multiple candid pictures of the director, Huma wrote, “The Many Moods of Mudassar... It sure has been a hell of a ride ... I’m so proud of everything you do and the man you are ! I pray from the bottom of my heart that all your dreams come true ... Happy Birthday baba @mudassar_as_is. Sending love from saat samundar paar.... Stay smiling always ... Onwards #love #happybirthday #joy #virgobaby #Septemberchild Love you more than you know ...”

Acknowledging her message, Mudassar replied to the actor, “Phew it’s hard to reply to this... A soul as gorgeous as you are @iamhumaq finds appreciation even in somebody as flawed or fractured as I am... Clearly then, I’m the lucky one! I won’t thank you because I actually can’t do that enough... I’d rather just sit back & gape in awe at how much, how wonderfully, how warmly you love. Stay true! Stay you! Love you loads!”

Huma seems to have felt short of words and replied to his comment, “I don’t know what to say.”

Several of their industry friends liked Huma’s post and invited the two for a meal. Inviting them home, Maria Goretti wrote, “Happpppy happppppy birthday and see you guys home soooon ...” Huma acknowledged her invitation and wrote, “yes my love.”

Huma was last seen in Deepa Mehta’s web series Leila and is currently filming for Zack Snyder’s Hollywood film The Army of the Dead. Mudassar is currently filming for Pati Patni Aur Woh, which stars Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar. His earlier films include Happy Bhag Jayegi, Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi and Dulha Mil Gaya.

