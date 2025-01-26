Republic Day 2025 | R Madhavan: It's important to embrace our power, identity as Indians

On Republic Day today, actor R Madhavan shares his thoughts on its significance and the evolving identity of Indians globally. R Madhavan

“As a child, celebrating Republic Day meant it’s a holiday. There’s nothing to be done that day. Nobody can force us to do anything,” says Madhavan, adding, “But as you grow up, you understand the value of the day and why it’s being celebrated. And so, one way of giving back at the time was to actually go and sing the national anthem, standing in attention, and somehow feeling that you’ve contributed in paying homage to the multiple people who bravely gave up their lives for the country. That is probably the extent to which Republic Day had relevance in our lives back then.”

He adds, “As you grow older, you come to understand the countless sacrifices made by others and the true value of those sacrifices [for the country].” The actor, whose OTT film Hisaab Barabar dropped online on Friday, continues, "It then becomes important to honour them by doing your part, ensuring that you don’t take for granted the privileges earned through their sacrifices."

Reflecting on how India has transformed over the years, Madhavan emphasises the growing empowerment of Indian citizens: “An Indian is a completely different today as compared to when we got our freedom. He’s empowered, educated, smart, astute, a good businessman, good in technology and the medical sciences. He’s appreciated as a very good citizen around the world.”

“With that kind of power, comes a little bit of responsibility for us to make sure we behave like world citizens. It’s not important to be #1 or #2 in the world, but it’s important to know how #1 and #2 citizens around the world behave with such power. That’s the kind of reflection I want to have this Republic Day,” notes the 54-year-old who starred in Rang De Basanti (2006), one of the most celebrated classics centered around Indian freedom fighters.

When asked if, as an actor who has represented the country on several global platforms, he has experienced a shift in the world's perception of India and Indians, he quickly responds, “Yes, of course, I have.”

Stressing the importance of identity in this changing global landscape, the actor, whose son Vedaant Madhavan (professional swimmer) has represented India on a global level, says, “I believe individuality and identity are very important. When you step back and look at the bigger picture, your ultimate identity is who you are as a person. You are an Indian. And that’s who you are when you compete on a global stage. When asked, ‘What is your country?’ you answer is, ‘India.’ And your flag is the tricolor."

"It’s a matter of great pride to embrace who you are. It’s not about being better than someone else because you’re Indian, but about embracing and emphasising your own identity as an Indian,” he ends.