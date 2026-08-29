Revealed: Here's why Akshaye Khanna was missing at the Dil Chahta Hai reunion

Where is Akshaye Khanna? After ‘Why did Katappa killed Baahubali?’, this question is perhaps one of the most widely discussed mysteries. The question pertains to a reunion event marking 25 years of Dil Chahta Hai on Friday, which was attended by Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Sonali Kulkarni, and the makers, Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani.

Akshaye Khanna

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However, despite the host of the event, Nikhil Taneja earlier confirming Akshaye's presence, he didn't turn up ultimately. Disappointed fans flooded his comments section on Instagram to ask what happened.

And now we know the reason. The Dhurandhar actor apparently called in sick. Responding to a comment, Nikhil wrote, “He fell sick unfortunately.” That solves the mystery.

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{{^usCountry}} As for Preity G Zinta, Nikhil commented, “Unfortunately was unavailable after several permutations and combinations.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As for Preity G Zinta, Nikhil commented, “Unfortunately was unavailable after several permutations and combinations.” {{/usCountry}}

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Also read: Veteran actor Dimple Kapadia's bouncy hair at Dil Chahta Hai reunion steals the show: Know her secret, from onion juice…

Akshaye has completely been away from the public eye after Dhurandhar's blockbuster success. For the first part, he had walked away with all the praise for portraying the role of Rehman Dakait. The Aditya Dhar directorial, divided into two separate films ultimately, went on to collect upwards of ₹1000 crores at the box office.

He was also set to be a part of Drishyam 3, but pulled out days before the shoot due to irreconciliable differences with the makers.

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