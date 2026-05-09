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Riteish Deshmukh on his relationship with paparazzi: I have never refused a pap pic till date because…

Actor Riteish Deshmukh shares insights on his relationship with paparazzi, highlighting the effort they put into their work.

Published on: May 09, 2026 05:14 pm IST
By Rishabh Suri
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As the relationship between celebs and paparazzi continues to be hot and cold, the equation actor Riteish Deshmukh shares with them is noteworthy. He and his family- wife, actor Genelia Deshmukh and children, Rahyl and Riaan greet the photographers with folded hands and patiently pose for pictures. In a chat on the show The Right Angle with Sonal Kalra, Riteish opened up on why he has never refused paparazzi pictures.

Riteish Deshmukh with his family

“I have seen the pap culture grow. When we debuted, it was not there, whenever we would go for a function we would get clicked. But we never got clicked coming out of a restaurant or going to a flight. Right from being one or two people, to now so many of them practically chasing to clicking pictures,” he shared.

Riteish is currently basking in the success of his latest film, Raja Shivaji, which he has directed and co-written as well apart from acting in.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Rishabh Suri

Rishabh Suri writes for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement HT City. From Bollywood to Hollywood, from Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam films, to OTT and television- he covers it all.

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Home / HTCity / Cinema / Riteish Deshmukh on his relationship with paparazzi: I have never refused a pap pic till date because…
Home / HTCity / Cinema / Riteish Deshmukh on his relationship with paparazzi: I have never refused a pap pic till date because…
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