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Riteish Deshmukh shuts down rumours of Raja Shivaji's budget: Only producers know; budgets are nobody else's business

Actor-director Riteish Deshmukh feels that discussions around film budgets detract from the magic of cinema.

Published on: May 08, 2026 07:04 pm IST
By Rishabh Suri
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Raja Shivaji, directed by Riteish Deshmukh (also it's lead actor) has struck gold at the box office. As it continues to run successfully in cinemas, he weighed in on the chatter around the epic's rumoured 100-crore budget on the latest episode of The Right Angle, in conversation with Sonal Kalra, Chief Managing Editor, Entertainment and Lifestyle.

Riteish Deshmukh

When asked if there's pressure as the maker that the film should open big as the people discuss it's high budget, he remarked, “About the figures floating around about Raja Shivaji’s budget, only the producers know the real budget. The last thing we need to do as filmmakers is to discuss the budget of a film because it doesn’t affect anything."

The actor feels the industry itself is responsible for fueling public curiosity around numbers, "We would never know how much films collected. Unfortunately, that’s the game today. People wonder how much actors charge for films… it’s our mistake, we feed these numbers. Those who feel this is right, it’s okay. We have made seven films so far in Marathi, we have never revealed the budget of our films."

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Rishabh Suri

Rishabh Suri writes for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement HT City. From Bollywood to Hollywood, from Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam films, to OTT and television- he covers it all.

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Home / HTCity / Cinema / Riteish Deshmukh shuts down rumours of Raja Shivaji's budget: Only producers know; budgets are nobody else's business
Home / HTCity / Cinema / Riteish Deshmukh shuts down rumours of Raja Shivaji's budget: Only producers know; budgets are nobody else's business
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