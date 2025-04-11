Rolling Stones' singer Mick Jagger and Melanie Hamrick are engaged; Not planning to get married anytime soon

Popular British singer and The Rolling Stones' frontman Mick Jagger and his longtime partner Melanie Hamrick are officially engaged, though the couple has no concrete plans to head down the aisle anytime soon. Mick Jagger and Melanie Hamrick started dating in 2014.

The news was confirmed by Hamrick herself during a recent interview with the French outlet Paris Match, where she casually revealed, "We've been engaged two or three years," according to a translation from French, as reported by Poeple magazine. The 37-year-old former ballerina also made it clear that marriage isn’t necessarily on the cards. "Maybe one day we'll marry, maybe not. We are so happy in our current life that I would be too afraid to change anything," she shared.

When asked about the key to their relationship, Hamrick kept things simple: "We try to support each other, be there for each other, and make sure everyone is happy. That's all that matters to me and all I strive for."

Speculation around their status had been swirling for a while. Nearly two years ago, during the release of her debut novel First Position, Hamrick had hinted at the engagement in an interview with People magazine, while staying coy about the ring on her finger. "I mean, I have to giggle because did Mick give me the ring? Yes. Is it for that finger? Yes. But are we like, horny teenagers where we’re giving each other… In my mind, it's a promise ring. We'll be immature and call it a promise ring," she had said at the time.

The couple first met in February 2014 while both were touring in Japan—Jagger with the Rolling Stones and Hamrick with the American Ballet Theatre. Their first interaction happened backstage at a Stones concert, thanks to mutual friends. Things took a romantic turn about four months later when Jagger invited her to join him in Zurich. Their relationship has since flourished, and in 2016, they welcomed their son, Deveraux Octavian Basil.

The pair even brought their creative talents together in 2019 for Porte Rouge, a ballet that combined Jagger’s music with Hamrick’s choreography. While they enjoyed collaborating, Hamrick prefers to keep their professional and personal lives separate. "I've been keeping work separate. For me personally, I prefer that because then it's kind of fun," she had said.