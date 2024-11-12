Roop Kumar Rathod on 20 years of Veer-Zaara: Tere Liye was the third dhun for the classic hit Dil Dhoondata Hai

Roop Kumar Rathod; (right) a still from Tere Liye

Singer Roop Kumar Rathod was an integral part of the soundtrack of Veer-Zaara. He sang the cult classic Tere Liye in the movie, which clocks 20 years today. Talking about recording the song for the Shah Rukh Khan and Preity G Zinta-starrer, the singer tells us, “I started singing very late in my life. So, I always regretted never getting a chance to associate with the late Madan Mohan ji. But kehte hain na, aap dil se agar kuch chaahein to upar waala raste bana deta hai.”

Sharing how he bagged the song, Roop Kumar Rathod says, “When Yash Chopra ji (filmmaker) and Sanjeev Kohli (composer of Veer-Zaara and late composer Madan Mohan's son) were finalising the recording studio was the film's songs, they went to the new Studio Empire that had just opened up around 2003. They asked the recordist to play any song for quality check and incidentally I had recorded a track there two days ago.”

And he was finalised for Tere Liye Hum Hain Jiye, penned by lyricist Javed Akhtar, immediately, “They loved my voice so much that they finalised me for Tere Liye. Interestingly, the song was the third dhun that was composed by Madan Mohan ji for the yesteryear classic hit Dil Dhoondata Hai (Mausam; 1975). Lata (Mangeshkar; singer) didi came for the recording a day after I recorded my part, and she had tears in her eyes after hearing my voice. I can't believe it's been 20 years since then!”

Meanwhile, singer Udit Narayan, who also recorded four songs for the film, tells us, “I had the honour of singing four songs in Veer-Zaara -- Main Yahaan Hoon, Aisa Des Hai Mera, Yeh Hum Aa Gaye Hain Kahaan and Lo Aag Gayi Lodi Ve. All of them hold a special place in my heart because of multiple reasons. They were beautiful compositions, written so well by Javed Akhtar sahab. They reflected Yash Chopra ji's vision. And most importantly, I got to sing all of them with Lata (Mangeshkar; singer) ji.