Rose Day 2026- Lauren Gottlieb on how roses played an important role in her love story

Roses have been an integral part of actor-dancer Lauren Gottlieb’s life, and they even made their way to her wedding in June last year, as her bridal bouquet featured roses of different hues. Lauren and Tobias

On Rose Day today, she shares how she’s carrying that love for these flowers forward with her husband, author-journalist Tobias Jones.

About her bridal bouquet, she recalls, “I wanted to be surrounded by love, and roses, with their vibrance, smell and colour, truly exemplify just that!”

Ask her about her special connection with roses, and the 37-year-old, says, “Since I was a little girl, I’ve always been fascinated by them: their feel, smell, and colours. Every time I return from a work trip, I’m greeted with a bouquet of roses that lifts my mood.”

In Tobias, the actor found the perfect partner who shares her fascination for these flowers. She adds, “One of the many things common between us is roses. He used to get me bouquets of roses on our dates, and that was super sweet. Before we were partners, we were friends, and giving and receiving roses is a beautiful way to celebrate that friendship and union.”

Her advise for couples this Rose Day is: “Go all out! I’m all for big gestures of love, so go ahead and give your partner the biggest bouquet of roses. And don’t forget to accompany that with words of love and support.”