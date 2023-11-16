Rubina Dilaik on receiving threats for her ‘stop bursting crackers’ post: People can hate you for no reason

In a recent tweet, actor Rubina Dilaik expressed her discomfort with the prolonged bursting of crackers during Diwali, after which social media users accused her of being anti-Hindu. The Bigg Boss 14 winner shares that the reason behind her outburst was that she has a "very smooth routine" otherwise. "I sleep around 8:30-9:00pm and wake up by 6:30 am. I do my puja, pre-natal yoga and begin my day. Especially for Diwali, we did our puja in the evening and met our friends."

"Jaise sanaatan dharam mai kaha gaya hai, Diwali diyas and lights ka festival hai, hum bilkul vaise hi manaate hain bachpan se, isme kisi ke khilaaf kuch nahi tha tweet mai. Shaastron mai kahin nahi likha hai ki 10 din tak pataakhe phode jaate hain," the 34-year-old further adds.

The actor expresses her discomfort with the fireworks, stating, "What made me very uncomfortable was that from the past 5-6 nights, from sharp 10:30 pm till morning 4:00 am, people were bursting crackers." Dilaik, who is expecting her first baby with husband-actor Abhinav Shukla, also says that the impact on her well-being was bothersome. "I could not sleep for so many days. I am pregnant now and it is anyways difficult to get good sleep, I get two hours on an average every day. I saw that pattern and yesterday when I came back from work at night, I was feeling so physically and emotionally drained. Pichle 3-4 din se meri tabyat vaise hi kaafi kharaab chal rahi thi.

My social media is my own page, it is my personal thought process and I can mention it. It was unbelievable to see that people were threatening and criticising me. I didn't know ki logon ke mann mai itni nafrat hai. I realised yesterday that people can hate you for no reason. Illmouthed people coming and talking, my heart sank for a second."

She also clarifies that her intention was not to oppose the traditional celebrations but to address the inconvenience. "We all understand that puja and crackers bursting harr saal hota hai, I am not against that, but it should not be an inconvenience to others. There must be other pregnant women except me who must be facing similar issues, why do you have to burst crackers at night? People don't even care about their own neighbours," ends Dilaik.

