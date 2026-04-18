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‘Ryan Gosling is awesome; I’m a big Hrithik Roshan fan’: Project Hail Mary’s Priya Kansara

In a chat with HT City, British actor with Indian origin Priya Kansara opens up on sharing the screen with Ryan Gosling and hopes to work with Hrithik Roshan

Published on: Apr 18, 2026 11:49 am IST
By Mahima Pandey
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Actors Hrithik Roshan and Ryan Gosling gave fans an unexpected cultural crossover moment last month. The two connected for a virtual conversation ahead of Ryan’s Hollywood film Project Hail Mary’s release in India. While Ryan opened up about his alien co-star Rocky, Hrithik remembered his sci-fi film Koi Mil Gaya (2003) and his onscreen bestie Jadoo, an extraterrestrial being. Ryan’s co-actor Priya Kansara, who was the voice of Mary in Project Hail Mary, has now shared her love for Hrithik, his film and Jadoo with us. “Koi Mil Gaya is a classic, like Jadoo… We used to sing ‘Jadoo Jadoo’ when we were little. There’s only a few movies in the world that have wonderful aliens, right? E.T. (E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial), Koi Mil Gaya and Project Hail Mary. It’s a very niche amount of films that we can rely on. Also, I’m a big Hrithik Roshan fan as well. I’ve watched so many of his movies growing up. Ryan and Hrithik’s video was really cool, like two worlds colliding.”

Ryan Gosling, Priya Kansara and Hrithik Roshan

When asked if she would like to share the screen with Hrithik some day, an excited Priya replies, “Oh my God, please. Somebody make that happen. I would be so down for that.” Priya goes on to name Hrithik, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aamir Khan as her favourites, giving a special mention to Aamir’s Lagaan (2001) and 3 Idiots (2009). Sharing her possible Bollywood plans, the British actor says, “Yeah, never say never. I grew up watching Bollywood movies and they have a very special place for me. So if the right story or the right people came along and something was on the horizon, then who knows? We’ll see.”

Have you watched Project Hail Mary yet?

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Mahima Pandey

Mahima Pandey is a journalist at HT City, who believes that being a bridge between the entertainment industry and the public is an honour. She enjoys Bollywood updates, films, fashion trends and gossip from the industry as much as any other movie buff, which helps her write things worth your time.

htcity ryan gosling hollywood hollywood film bollywood hrithik roshan koi mil gaya interview ht interview ht exclusive
Home / HTCity / Cinema / ‘Ryan Gosling is awesome; I’m a big Hrithik Roshan fan’: Project Hail Mary’s Priya Kansara
Home / HTCity / Cinema / ‘Ryan Gosling is awesome; I’m a big Hrithik Roshan fan’: Project Hail Mary’s Priya Kansara
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