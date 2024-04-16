Saira Banu reacts to Zeenat Aman and Mumtaz's feud: I don't follow them, but I'd never advocate live-in relationships

Actor Mumtaz recently slammed Zeenat Aman for giving out advice that “people should try live-in relationships together before getting married”. Mumtaz claimed that Zeenat should be the last person to give relationship advice, as “her own marriage was a living hell.” Saira Banu reacts to Zeenat and Mumtaz's feud

As their war of words continue to gain steam, we spoke to their fellow colleague, and yesteryear actor Saira Banu to weighh in. Reacting to the same, she tells us, “I am not reading much and I don’t really follow what they (Mumtaz and Zeenat) are saying, but we are very old-fashioned people. Our trend is 40-50 saal pehle ka."

Elaborating on whether she agrees with the idea of live-in relationship before marrying someone, Banu adds, "Iss baat se main toh sehmat nahi ho sakti hu kabhi bhi (I can never agree with this statement). I would never advocate live-in relationships like that. It’s something unimaginable and unacceptable for me.”

We had also reached out to Aman for a comment on Mumtaz's statement and she responded, "Everyone is entitled to their own opinions. I’ve never been one to comment on others personal lives or tear down my colleagues, and I’m not going to start now."

What started the Mumtaz Vs Zeenat Aman feud?

In an interview with Zoom, Mumtaz was asked about Zeenat's Instagram post, where she gave relationship advice to today's generation stating: “If you’re in a relationship, I strongly recommend that you LIVE TOGETHER before getting married!"

Mumtaz said, “Zeenat should be careful with what she is advising. She has all of a sudden come into this huge social media popularity, and I can understand her excitement about sounding like a cool aunty. But giving advice that is counter to our moral values is not the solution to increasing your following. Aap Zeenat ko hi le lo misaal ke taur par (Take Zeenat for example)… She knew Mazhar Khan for years before marrying him. Her marriage was a living hell. She should be the last person doling out advice on relationships.”