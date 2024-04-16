5 times Zeenat Aman imparted words of wisdom on life, love and relationships before encouraging live-in

Queen of social media, Zeenat Aman is back in the news making headlines like nobody's business. This time she has encouraged live-in relationships in a social media post. Replying to a follower who had asked for relationship advice under an old post, the icon strongly recommended living together before tying the knot. Calling it the ‘ultimate test’, the veteran actor revealed that she also gave the same advice to her sons Azaan and Zahaan. Many lauded the thought but some, including her Hare Rama Hare Krishna co-star Mumtaz, believed this suggestion was against ‘moral values’. Well, let’s look back at times Aman imparted words of wisdom in the past. The wise, witty and wonderful Zeenat Aman(Instagram)

When Zeenat Aman reminded us nothing is permanent

Many years ago in a chat with Simi Garewal, Zeenat stated “there is nothing permanent in life”. She claimed that even children will grow up one day and have their own lives. So it may not be the right thing to assume that relationships, no matter who you share them with, will last forever

Challenge your family, but also hear them out

Sometimes your loved ones can offer a clear perspective on things you may miss. Zeenat explained this beautifully in a post. She began by suggesting her followers to challenge their parents if they oppose a relationship based on religion, caste or gender. But remembering occasions when she wished she had listened to her amma, the actor also explained how it is important to hear them out

It’s important to lose every once in a while

Post her appearance on Karan Johar’s chat show, Zeenat shared a long note for her fans. She explained the importance of losing after Neetu Kapoor beat her to win the rapid fire round and the coffee hamper. Clearly stating that she hates to lose, the actor shared, “It’s only from experiencing losses that we can value our “wins”.” She further congratulated Kapoor but also predicted that tables will turn the next time

Part-time people don’t deserve a full time position

Once upon a time, Zeenat had given us an important lesson on self love. She clearly explained that if someone treats you like an option in their life, they don’t deserve a full time position in yours. This piece of advice should be at the back of your mind, no matter who you are dealing with

Sense of self above all else

Love means acceptance of who you are, your strengths as well as flaws. Entirely changing you should never be an option. That just won’t be love, it would be control. Talking about the same, Zeenat had told her followers to preserve their sense of self and be financially independent

The actor has always spoken out of experience and has never imposed her wisdom on her followers. Speaking to HT City about Mumtaz's comments, Aman stated that she has never been one to comment on others personal lives or tear down her colleagues, and she won't start now. What are your thoughts on this clash?