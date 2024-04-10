Zeenat Aman strongly recommends fans to opt for live-in relationship before marriage: ‘Same advice I gave to my sons’

Veteran actor Zeenat Aman has advised her fans and followers to choose a live-in relationship before they tie the knot. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Zeenat shared a long note on relationships. She also shared her photos and introduced her fans to her pet dog, Lily. (Also Read | Zeenat Aman recalls her son wanted to beat up his friend with a bat for using ‘colourful vocabulary’ for her) Zeenat Aman spoke about live-in relationships.

Zeenat talks about Lily

Sharing the pictures, Zeenat captioned the post, "Two birds, one post! First, by popular demand, here’s my madcap Lily having a caper in the garden this afternoon. Lily is a good ole desi dog rescued from the streets of Bombay. She is my darling shadow, and the reason that I am a firm advocate of pet rescue and adoption."

Zeenat gives advice on relationship

She said, "On a different note, one of you asked me about relationship advice in the comments section of my last post. Here’s a personal opinion I haven’t previously shared - if you’re in a relationship, I strongly recommend that you LIVE TOGETHER before getting married!"

Zeenat asked her sons to be in live-in relationships

Zeenat added, “This is the same advice I’ve always given my sons, both of whom have had, or are in, a live-in relationship. It just seems logical to me that before two people get their families and the government involved in their equation, they first put their relationship to the ultimate test.”

"The actor also said, “It’s easy to be the best version of yourself for a few hours a day. But can you share a bathroom? Weather the storm of a bad mood? Agree on what to eat for dinner every night? Keep the fire alive in the bedroom? Work through the million tiny conflicts that inevitably arise between two people in close proximity?”

Zeenat talks about ‘living in sin’

“In short - are you actually compatible? I’m aware that Indian society is a little uptight about ‘living in sin’ but then again, society is uptight about so many things! Log kya kahenge (What will people say)?” concluded Zeenat.

About Zeenat's projects

Fans will see Zeenat in Bun Tikki alongside Shabana Azmi and Abhay Deol. The release date of the film is yet to be announced.

Zeenat became a household name during the ‘70s and ’80s after bagging the title Miss Asia Pacific International pageant in 1970. She has given several hits, such as Satyam Shivam Sundaram, Don, Yaadon ki Baraat, Hare Rama Hare Krishna, Qurbani, Dostana, and Dharam Veer among others.

