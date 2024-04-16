EXCLUSIVE| Zeenat Aman hits back at Mumtaz's comment taking a dig at her live-in advice: I don’t tear down my colleagues

Actor Mumtaz, on Monday, slammed Zeenat Aman for giving out advice that “people should try live-in relationships together before getting married”. Mumtaz claimed that Zeenat should be the last person to dole out relationship advice, as “her own marriage was a living hell.” Zeenat Aman and Mumtaz

When we reached out to Aman, she responded to Mumtaz's comments and said, "Everyone is entitled to their own opinions. I’ve never been one to comment on others personal lives or tear down my colleagues, and I’m not going to start now."

What Mumtaz said

In an interview with entertainment portal Zoom, Mumtaz was asked about Zeenat's Instagram post where she gave relationship advice to today's generation stating: “If you’re in a relationship, I strongly recommend that you LIVE TOGETHER before getting married!"

Sharing her views, Mumtaz said, "Zeenat should be careful with what she is advising. She has all of a sudden come into this huge social media popularity, and I can understand her excitement about sounding like a cool aunty. But giving advice that is counter to our moral values is not the solution to increasing your following. Aap Zeenat ko hi le lo misaal ke taur par (Take Zeenat for example)… She knew Mazhar Khan for years before marrying him. Her marriage was a living hell. She should be the last person doling out advice on relationships."

Saira Banu, too, doesn't agree with Zeenat Aman's views

We also spoke to yesteryear actor Saira Banu, who was also a Aman and Mumtaz's fellow colleague. On whether she agrees with Aman's views on live-in relationships and would advocate the idea, Banu told us. “I am not reading much and I don't really follow what they (Mumtaz and Zeenat) are saying, but we are very old-fashioned people. Our trend is 40-50 saal pehle ka. Iss baat se main toh sehmat nahi ho sakti hu kabhi bhi. I would never advocate live-in relationships like that. It's something unimaginable and unacceptable for me.”