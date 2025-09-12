Saiyaara on OTT: Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda give us bonus content while fans gush over ‘best love story in recent times’

The day that a lot of movie-lovers were eagerly waiting for is finally here. Mohit Suri’s blockbuster hit film Saiyaara , starring newcomers and overnight sensations Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in the lead, has arrived on the digital platform Netflix for fans to enjoy from the comfort of their homes after a successful theatrical run. The movie won hearts when it released in cinema halls and is getting even more love now that it's on OTT. While Saiyaara continues doing just that, Ahaan aka Krish Kapoor and Aneet as Vaani have now given their fans bonus content.

In a video announcing the OTT release of Saiyaara , Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda stepped into the shoes of their beloved characters Krish and Vaani once again, making fans relive the magic of their chemistry. Ahaan is intense and romantic as ever whereas Aneet just can’t stop blushing as he reaches for her hand and captures the moment (yeh pal). Meanwhile, netizens are showering their film with love. After re-watching Saiyaara on OTT, one such fan gushed, “um weird but i didn’t even dropped a single tear in theatre while watching saiyaara, but I DID TODAY after the rewatch. the last cricket scene made me cry. #saiyaaraonnetflix #Saiyaara,” whereas another wrote, “#Saiyaara ❤️❤️❤️ Lovely. Intense. Deep. Emotional. Best lovestory in recent times. both leads were excellent. Old bollywood just came like that in this film. Still not able to forget some scenes. Excellent 👌.”

A Twitter review read, “SAIYAARA IS WHAT A LOVE STORY SHOULD BE A ROLLER COASTER OF EMOTION PAIN AND LONGING. I HAVE WATCHED ALL YOUR MOVIES @mohit11481 SINCE ZEHER. YOU HAVE BROUGHT OUT THE BEST FROM AHAAN AND ANEET. ANEET IS THE SOUL OF SAIYAARA HER EYES SPOKE MILLION WORDS #Saiyaara,” whereas another fan shared, “Finished watching #Saiyaara rn.. MAN THE CAMERA WORK WAS CRAZY & cinematography? TOP NOTCH!! Banger Album!! It sure felt like an ambitious project with a vision, a Mohit Suri serve fr❤️‍🔥 The chemistry was intense like obviously AND Aneet my girl, you have me under your spell😭👍🎀.”

The craze for Saiyaara is far from over and these tweets are evidence of the same. Well, we are now eagerly waiting for Aneet and Ahaan to share updates about their next projects.