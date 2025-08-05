Search
Saiyaara actor Ahaan Panday’s old clip revealing his haircare routine is winning hearts: ‘Mummy tel lagati hain…’

ByMahima Pandey
Published on: Aug 05, 2025 05:59 pm IST

Ahaan Panday's throwback video with sister Alanna Panday is going viral and fans can't get enough of his simplicity. Check it out

Chunky Panday’s nephew and Ananya Panday’s cousin Ahaan Panday has successfully emerged as the national crush after his debut film Saiyaara arrived in theatres. Directed by Mohit Suri and co-starring the very beautiful Aneet Padda, Saiyaara follows the story of a talented musician who falls in love, ready to give up his entire life to be with her. Ahaan not only received love for his intense performance but also became a standard for green flags across the internet as Krish Kapoor. Well, today we want to show you an old video which will make you fall for the real Ahaan Panday.

Ahaan Panday
Ahaan Panday

Before making his much-awaited Bollywood debut, Ahaan Panday often joined his sister and social media influencer Alanna Panday on her YouTube channel. In one such ‘ask me anything’ video, Ahaan answered fan questions. When asked about his haircare routine, the star kid shared, “I don't have a (haircare routine)... Main shampoo use karta hun, shampoo hota hai woh hair and shoulders, head and shoulders! Aur phir main conditioner kabhi kabhi lagata hun, mahine mein ek do baar. Aur uske alawa, mummy kabhi tel lagati hain, har 2-3 hafte.”

Alanna agreed with him and revealed, “This is on point. Ahaan will use whatever shampoo there is. Sometimes, I have even seen it, there is no shampoo in his bathroom. I don't know how his hair looks like this.” Ahaan then chimed in and stated, “Then I use soap.”

Well, fans can’t get enough of Ahaan and his simple yet sweet answer. Under the viral clip of his old video, a social media user gushed, “Ayeee kitna humble hai yaar ❤️,” whereas another wrote, “Ye Ahaan toh bilkul hum logon jaisa hai 😂😂😂😂😂😂.” A netizen shared, “His simplicity just made him adorable 😊,” whereas another wrote, “Then i use soap😆😆😆this was personal 😆.”

Netizens clearly adore Ahaan. We can’t wait for him to announce his next film!

