Saiyaara star Ahaan Panday wins hearts in unseen video with little fans, proud mum Deanne Panday shares the moment

Yesterday, on the special date of 11/11, actor Ahaan Panday’s proud mother Deanne Panday melted hearts online when she shared a wholesome video of her son interacting with a group of young schoolchildren. Ahaan Panday wins hearts in adorable video with little fans

The Saiyaara fame actor has often been praised for his warm nature, and this latest glimpse only reinforced that image. Known for his charming smile and down-to-earth demeanour, Ahaan was seen engaging sweetly with the kids — a moment fans couldn’t stop gushing over.

In the video, Ahaan asks a little girl what she wants to be when she grows up, and when she pauses, he lovingly prompts her to say that she will be “the Best IAS officer in the world.” The heartwarming exchange left everyone around smiling and laughing, and towards the end, the young actor can be seen happily signing autographs for his little fans.

Sharing the post on Instagram, Deanne captioned it with an inspiring message that resonated deeply with followers: “Today is 11:11 so wanted to post something Kind, inspirational & from the heart.❤️ Not everyday is a good day, live anyway. Not everyone will tell you the truth, be honest anyway. Not all will be kind, be kind no matter what. Not all deals are fair, play fair always. Not everyone will be real, be real anyway. Not all love will love you back, love anyway forever & ever 💫 Be humble, be you.🙏”