Saiyaara star Ahaan Panday wins hearts in unseen video with little fans, proud mum Deanne Panday shares the moment

Yesterday, on the special date of 11/11, actor Ahaan Panday’s proud mother Deanne Panday melted hearts online when she shared a wholesome video of her son interacting with a group of young schoolchildren.
The Saiyaara fame actor has often been praised for his warm nature, and this latest glimpse only reinforced that image. Known for his charming smile and down-to-earth demeanour, Ahaan was seen engaging sweetly with the kids — a moment fans couldn’t stop gushing over.
In the video, Ahaan asks a little girl what she wants to be when she grows up, and when she pauses, he lovingly prompts her to say that she will be “the Best IAS officer in the world.” The heartwarming exchange left everyone around smiling and laughing, and towards the end, the young actor can be seen happily signing autographs for his little fans.
Sharing the post on Instagram, Deanne captioned it with an inspiring message that resonated deeply with followers: “Today is 11:11 so wanted to post something Kind, inspirational & from the heart.❤️ Not everyday is a good day, live anyway. Not everyone will tell you the truth, be honest anyway. Not all will be kind, be kind no matter what. Not all deals are fair, play fair always. Not everyone will be real, be real anyway. Not all love will love you back, love anyway forever & ever 💫 Be humble, be you.🙏”
The heartfelt caption, paired with the sweet video, quickly drew love and admiration from fans across social media. One user commented, “He has such a kind face and the most expressive eyes…. God bless 🧿.” Another gushed, “He is sweetest and kindest everr. The best inspiration making us forever proud of him. It’s the biggest honour to support him. Our Saiyaara forever and ever and ever🤍🤍.”
A third fan shared, “We love you both of you ..the way you always support and motivate everyone is so special for us love you ❤️🫶🏻.” Someone else added, “Loved ❤️the way Ahaan interacted with the kids. Ahaan you’re way too cute & amazing. Love your voice❤️😘🥰😍♥️.” Another heart-melting comment read, “his man is emotionally so well raised by you Ma'am 🥹🤍 Ahaan's kindest and sweetest soul shows that how beautifully he has been raised by you! ❤️.”
On the work front
After making a promising debut with Saiyaara alongside Aneet Padda, Ahaan is now gearing up for his next big project — an action-romance film helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar and produced by Aditya Chopra. He will star alongside Sharvari and Bobby Deol.
Ali Abbas Zafar and Aditya Chopra have previously delivered hits like Mere Brother Ki Dulhan (2011), Gunday (2014), Sultan (2016), and Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), which only adds to the anticipation around Ahaan’s upcoming film.