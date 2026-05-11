Salil Ankola’s wife Ria opens up on his depression and rehab journey: He is recovering very well

As former India fast bowler Salil Ankola is currently undergoing treatment for severe depression in a mental health care centre near Pune, his wife, Dr Ria Banerjee Ankola, opens up about the former national selector’s ongoing treatment.Ankola, who also served as a national selector, is currently undergoing treatment for severe depression. His wife, Ria, confirmed the news, explaining that the “family is totally supporting his decision to step away to heal.”

Salil and Ria Ankola (Internet)

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“We, as a family, are very happy that he has chosen to take a break instead of completely breaking down,” Ria told us. “He is recovering very well and has even learnt to share a laugh. Working out regularly and will be back in no time to his first love, which was, is and will always be cricket, because he has always been a fighter and always comes out stronger than before.”

Ria revealed that the depression was primarily triggered by personal losses. Ankola had been “very upset and was lost in thoughts without giving reactions to things happening around him. Chupp ho gya tha ” he was unable to process the death of his mother in October 2024. This compounded an earlier loss when he lost his father during COVID-19.

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{{^usCountry}} These situations proved incredibly tough for him to bear. “Usko neend nahi ati thhi, sochne lagta tha, and he himself understood that he was going into depression,” Ria shares. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} These situations proved incredibly tough for him to bear. “Usko neend nahi ati thhi, sochne lagta tha, and he himself understood that he was going into depression,” Ria shares. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Despite making a comeback in cricket as a commentator and serving as a national selector until August 2024, Ankola recognised he was struggling. “I am an MBBS myself, I saw that he was not well, unable to live a life he wanted to. He was confused about it was that made him sad, I told him tum dekh lo because it is important in the long run.,” Ria states. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Despite making a comeback in cricket as a commentator and serving as a national selector until August 2024, Ankola recognised he was struggling. “I am an MBBS myself, I saw that he was not well, unable to live a life he wanted to. He was confused about it was that made him sad, I told him tum dekh lo because it is important in the long run.,” Ria states. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Ankola initially hesitated to leave his work, asking how he could drop everything when his commentary job was going well, “Mein sab kuch drop kar ke rehab kaise chala jaaon. Sab kaam mein acha chal raha hain. I have work,” he told Ria. However, the medical advice made him realise that he has to get admitted before it’s too late. “Doctors said, ‘Salil, if you have to be cured, you have to give up on everything including your phone, work and be yourself. 2-3 months complete shutdown,’” Ria recalls. He previously took a counsellor’s help in 2012. While Ankola had battled alcohol addiction nearly two decades ago and has since quit, this “current phase is focused entirely on treating severe depression and emotional stress.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ankola initially hesitated to leave his work, asking how he could drop everything when his commentary job was going well, “Mein sab kuch drop kar ke rehab kaise chala jaaon. Sab kaam mein acha chal raha hain. I have work,” he told Ria. However, the medical advice made him realise that he has to get admitted before it’s too late. “Doctors said, ‘Salil, if you have to be cured, you have to give up on everything including your phone, work and be yourself. 2-3 months complete shutdown,’” Ria recalls. He previously took a counsellor’s help in 2012. While Ankola had battled alcohol addiction nearly two decades ago and has since quit, this “current phase is focused entirely on treating severe depression and emotional stress.” {{/usCountry}}

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Ria stresses the importance of his courageous decision to seek help. “Himmat kar ke joh step liya so we have to support him. And this shows that mental reasons mein bhi it’s absolutely okay to take help.”

She also notes the immense support from the sports community: “The way the entire cricket fraternity supported him—that is so amazing.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR S Farah Rizvi S Farah Rizvi writes on Bollywood, OTT, television and culture for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement, HT City.

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