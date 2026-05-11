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Salil Ankola’s wife Ria opens up on his depression and rehab journey: He is recovering very well

Salil Ankola receives treatment for severe depression as wife Ria supports his recovery journey.

Published on: May 11, 2026 12:11 pm IST
By S Farah Rizvi
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As former India fast bowler Salil Ankola is currently undergoing treatment for severe depression in a mental health care centre near Pune, his wife, Dr Ria Banerjee Ankola, opens up about the former national selector’s ongoing treatment.Ankola, who also served as a national selector, is currently undergoing treatment for severe depression. His wife, Ria, confirmed the news, explaining that the “family is totally supporting his decision to step away to heal.”

Salil and Ria Ankola (Internet)

“We, as a family, are very happy that he has chosen to take a break instead of completely breaking down,” Ria told us. “He is recovering very well and has even learnt to share a laugh. Working out regularly and will be back in no time to his first love, which was, is and will always be cricket, because he has always been a fighter and always comes out stronger than before.”

Ria revealed that the depression was primarily triggered by personal losses. Ankola had been “very upset and was lost in thoughts without giving reactions to things happening around him. Chupp ho gya tha ” he was unable to process the death of his mother in October 2024. This compounded an earlier loss when he lost his father during COVID-19.

Ria stresses the importance of his courageous decision to seek help. “Himmat kar ke joh step liya so we have to support him. And this shows that mental reasons mein bhi it’s absolutely okay to take help.”

She also notes the immense support from the sports community: “The way the entire cricket fraternity supported him—that is so amazing.”

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
S Farah Rizvi

S Farah Rizvi writes on Bollywood, OTT, television and culture for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement, HT City.

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Home / HTCity / Cinema / Salil Ankola’s wife Ria opens up on his depression and rehab journey: He is recovering very well
Home / HTCity / Cinema / Salil Ankola’s wife Ria opens up on his depression and rehab journey: He is recovering very well
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