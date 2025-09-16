Salim Merchant on their latest song Sukoon ft. Arijit Singh: ‘It's a reminder to people to look for answers within'
Singer-composer Salim Merchant says their latest track Sukoon, sung by Arijit Singh, is a reminder to pause and turn inward.
Published on: Sep 16, 2025 5:57 PM IST
By Samarth Goyal
Popular singer-composer Salim Merchant believes their latest track Sukoon, sung by Arijit Singh and composed with Sulaiman, is about reminding people to look within themselves.
“The idea behind this song is to remind people that they need to look inwards, because every solution is within yourself. We just keep on searching for answers, but forget to look within ourselves. This song is a reminder that all the answers are within you. Our music is usually about that, but this song is more direct,” says Salim.
Explaining the thought behind it, he adds, “There was a note by Imam Ali which struck a chord with both of us. It talked about this idea only, about how inner peace is something that is not exactly pursued, because people are looking for answers elsewhere. So the entire composition is like that.”
on Monday, Salim shared on Instagram how the recording of the track turned out to be an almost spiritual experience. He recalled travelling to Jiaganj (West Bengal) in January after Arijit Singh invited him, and described the calm, grounded atmosphere of the town as the perfect setting to record Sukoon.
The team made the trip right after Arijit’s Ahmedabad concert, spending a day together talking about music, technology and nature, enjoying homecooked food, and even a game of badminton before heading into the recording session. “I felt the frequency of the place was unlike any normal city. It was calm, grounded, and almost — spiritual - just the right setting to record, because it felt like one itself,” he wrote on Instagram.
Reflecting on how seamlessly it all came together, Salim says, “We recorded it all in one day. He (Arijit Singh) recorded the entire song in 5-6 hours and that is what we all needed. It’s a beautiful song that I am sure will resonate with everyone.”