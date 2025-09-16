Salim Merchant on their latest song Sukoon ft. Arijit Singh: ‘It's a reminder to people to look for answers within'

Popular singer-composer Salim Merchant believes their latest track Sukoon, sung by Arijit Singh and composed with Sulaiman, is about reminding people to look within themselves. Salim Merchant spoke about the recently released track, Sukoon “The idea behind this song is to remind people that they need to look inwards, because every solution is within yourself. We just keep on searching for answers, but forget to look within ourselves. This song is a reminder that all the answers are within you. Our music is usually about that, but this song is more direct,” says Salim.

Explaining the thought behind it, he adds, “There was a note by Imam Ali which struck a chord with both of us. It talked about this idea only, about how inner peace is something that is not exactly pursued, because people are looking for answers elsewhere. So the entire composition is like that.” on Monday, Salim shared on Instagram how the recording of the track turned out to be an almost spiritual experience. He recalled travelling to Jiaganj (West Bengal) in January after Arijit Singh invited him, and described the calm, grounded atmosphere of the town as the perfect setting to record Sukoon.