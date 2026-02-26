‘Salim sahab was in the ICU…’: Aamir Khan on meeting Salman Khan’s father in the hospital, shares new health update

On February 17, Salman Khan’s father and legendary screenwriter Salim Khan was rushed to the Lilavati Hospital in Bandra, Mumbai. Dr Jalil Parkar from the hospital later shared that Salim had high blood pressure when he was brought in and was admitted to the ICU. Post treatment, he was put on a ventilator. The next day, Salim underwent a DSA procedure which went well, and he was later put on a ventilator again. The doctor had shared that soon Salim will be taken off the ventilator. After his hospitalisation, the Sholay writer was visited by several celebrities. Aamir Khan , who paid Salim a visit, has now shared a new health update regarding the screenwriter.

When Salim Khan was in the hospital, superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh and Javed Akhtar paid him a visit. In a recent chat with the media at an event, Aamir shared that he spent time with Salim’s family during his visit to the hospital. Aamir revealed, “Main Salim sahab se milne gaya tha, hum sab dua kar rahe hain ki woh jaldi se theek hojaayen (I went to meet Salim Sahab, and we are all praying that he recovers soon). Because he is in the ICU, I couldn’t meet him personally, but sat with the family.”

Sharing a new health update, about which he learnt from Salim Khan’s daughter Alvira Agnihotri, Aamir reassured the paparazzi that the screenwriter is recovering steadily. He stated, “Jo mujhe Alvira ji bata rahi hai, har roz ki unki health improve ho rahi hai. Hum sab prarthana kar rahe hain ki woh jaldi ghar aa jaayein aur unki health bhi wapas aa jaaye (Alvira ji tells me every day that his health is improving. We are all praying that he returns home soon and that his health is fully restored).”

Just yesterday, talking to Filmygyan, Salman’s Race 3 co-star Daisy Shah shared Salim Khan’s health update. Revealing how she was in constant touch with the superstar, Daisy stated, “I couldn’t meet Salim sir, but I am constantly in touch with Salman sir and his family. Salim Sir is fine now. He is stable. The surgery went well, it was a success and he is under observation, but he is out of danger.”

During a news bulletin regarding Salim Khan’s hospitalisation, Dr Jalil Parkar had shared, “The procedure has been accomplished. He’s fine, he’s stable. He’s being shifted to the ICU and by tomorrow I think we’ll get him off the ventilator. All in all, he’s doing quite well. Age is a factor, we understand. That is why the process of recovery takes a little time. So by tomorrow I think, if God wishes, he will be off the ventilator.”