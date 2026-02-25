‘Salim Khan is out of…’: Daisy Shah shares health update of Salman Khan’s father, Javed Akhtar pays a visit

On February 17, Salman Khan’s father and legendary screenwriter Salim Khan was rushed to the hospital. Rumours ranging from high blood pressure to heavy breathing soon made headlines, until Dr Jalil Parkar from Lilavati Hospital issued a news bulletin. He clarified that Salim was brought to the hospital by his family physician, after which he was admitted to the ICU and put on the ventilator. The writer and filmmaker suffered from a minor hemorrhage and underwent a DSA procedure, after which he was stable. Well, Salman’s Race 3 co-star Daisy Shah has now shared a health update of Salim Khan. Salman Khan, Daisy Shah, Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar

After Salim Khan was hospitalised, several superstars paid him a visit, including Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Ranveer Singh. Just today, Salim’s Sholay co-writer, the other half of the iconic duo Salim-Javed, Javed Akhtar was snapped at the Lilavati Hospital in Bandra, Mumbai. While Daisy Shah has not met Salim or the family at the hospital, she has been in touch with Salman Khan. Talking about the same to Filmygyan, Daisy shared, “I couldn’t meet Salim sir, but I am constantly in touch with Salman sir and his family. Salim Sir is fine now. He is stable. The surgery went well, it was a success and he is under observation, but he is out of danger.”

On February 18, a day after Salim Khan was hospitalised, Dr Jalil Parkar had addressed the media. The doctor had shared, “Woh humne ventilator pe daalne ke baad humne woh investigations kiye, jaise MRI hai, CT Scan hai, blood test wagera jo hai, woh. Aaj sawere, humne unke upar ek procedure kiya hai which was, jo Dr Nitin Dange neurosurgeon hain, unhone kiya hai, jiska naam hai DSA.” He further revealed, “The procedure has been accomplished. He’s fine, he’s stable. He’s being shifted to the ICU and by tomorrow I think we’ll get him off the ventilator. All in all, he’s doing quite well. Age is a factor, we understand. That is why the process of recovery takes a little time. So by tomorrow I think, if God wishes, he will be off the ventilator.”