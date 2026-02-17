Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Aayush Sharma, Helen along with grandsons Nirvaan-Arhaan visit Salim Khan at the hospital
Salim Khan, who is reportedly in the ICU, was visited by sons Salman Khan and Arbaaz Khan along with other family members today
Earlier today, Bollywood’s Bhaijaan Salman Khan was snapped arriving at Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital in Bandra. This viral moment soon led netizens to believe that there was a medical emergency in the family. Shortly after, it was reported that Salman’s screenwriter father and one-half of the iconic duo Salim-Javed, Salim Khan was admitted to the hospital. A senior doctor has now confirmed to a publication that the Sholay writer is in the ICU, but refused to divulge any other details. As we eagerly wait for an update about Salim ji’s health, here’s a look at everything that is known so far.
In an earlier report shared by Bollywood Hungama, Salman Khan’s friend was quoted saying, “Salim saab had breathing problems. Salman and the family immediately rushed him to the hospital. He is much better now.” In a new report, the source revealed, “Salim saab’s condition is serious. We are all concerned and hoping he would get back home the soonest.” After Salman Khan, his younger brother Arbaaz Khan, sister Alvira Khan Agnihotri, and brother-in-law Aayush Sharma were snapped at the hospital. Salim ji’s grandchildren Nirvaan Khan, Arhaan Khan, Alizeh Agnihotri and wives Helen and Salma Khan also visited the hospital.
Last year, on November 24, Salim Khan turned 90 years old. On the same day, his old friend and Bollywood superstar Dharmendra breathed his last at the age of 89. Salim initially began his career in Bollywood as an actor. But after starring in 25 films, doing ‘indifferent roles’, he realised he was not cut out for acting and shifted his focus to writing scripts. Along with fellow screenwriter and poet Javed Akhtar, Salim redefined Indian cinema in the 70s by giving the film industry unforgettable gems such as Seeta Aur Geeta (1972), Zanjeer (1973), Deewaar (1975), Sholay (1975), Trishul (1978), and the OG Don franchise.
We wish Salim ji a speedy recovery.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahima Pandey
Mahima Pandey is a journalist at HT City, who believes that being a bridge between the entertainment industry and the public is an honour. She enjoys Bollywood updates, films, fashion trends and gossip from the industry as much as any other movie buff, which helps her write things worth your time.Read More