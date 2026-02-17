Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Aayush Sharma, Helen along with grandsons Nirvaan-Arhaan visit Salim Khan at the hospital

Earlier today, Bollywood’s Bhaijaan Salman Khan was snapped arriving at Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital in Bandra. This viral moment soon led netizens to believe that there was a medical emergency in the family. Shortly after, it was reported that Salman’s screenwriter father and one-half of the iconic duo Salim-Javed, Salim Khan was admitted to the hospital. A senior doctor has now confirmed to a publication that the Sholay writer is in the ICU, but refused to divulge any other details. As we eagerly wait for an update about Salim ji’s health, here’s a look at everything that is known so far.

Salman Khan and Salim Khan