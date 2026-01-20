Javed Akhtar feels Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar is a ‘great film’, remembers calling Aditya Dhar after watching it

Indian screenwriter and lyricist Javed Akhtar has been dominating the headlines ever since he revealed why he rejected Border 2. Javed ji was approached to write for the upcoming film, a sequel to J. P. Dutta’s 1997 film Border which stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty and Diljit Dosanjh. However, the famous poet, who penned lyrics for Border, believed it was ‘intellectual and creative bankruptcy’ to create a reworked version of an old popular song instead of making something new. Well, is there any new work in Indian cinema which managed to impress him in recent times? In a new interview, Javed ji has named Superboys of Malegaon and Dhurandhar.

Javed Akhtar and Ranveer Singh