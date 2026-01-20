Javed Akhtar feels Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar is a ‘great film’, remembers calling Aditya Dhar after watching it
Indian screenwriter and lyricist Javed Akhtar has been dominating the headlines ever since he revealed why he rejected Border 2. Javed ji was approached to write for the upcoming film, a sequel to J. P. Dutta’s 1997 film Border which stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty and Diljit Dosanjh. However, the famous poet, who penned lyrics for Border, believed it was ‘intellectual and creative bankruptcy’ to create a reworked version of an old popular song instead of making something new. Well, is there any new work in Indian cinema which managed to impress him in recent times? In a new interview, Javed ji has named Superboys of Malegaon and Dhurandhar.
In a chat with Zoom, talking about the content being made in recent times, Javed Akhtar shared, “Bohot achhe kaam ho rahe hain. Kuchh box office pe appreciate hote hain, kuchh nahi bhi hote hain. Lekin woh achhe hain. Mujhe toh pichhle dino mein yeh film jo thi, Superboys of Malegaon, bohot pasand aayi. I think it is available on some channel, and I will strongly recommend that. Then I saw Dhurandhar. It's a great film, bohot achhi banayi hui hai. And I found the number of the director (Aditya Dhar) and I called him and I congratulated that young man who has made that film. It's a very good film, very well-made film.”
Adarsh Gourav, Riddhi Kumar, Vineet Kumar Singh and Shashank Arora’s Superboys of Malegaon is based on the life of Nasir Shaikh and other amateur filmmakers in the small town of Malegaon. The film has been directed by Reema Kagti. Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar, on the other hand, stars Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sara Arjun, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal and Rakesh Bedi in never-seen-before avatars. The sequel Dhurandhar 2 is set to arrive in theatres on March 19. According to latest reports, the teaser of Dhurandhar 2 will be attached to Border 2, which will release on January 23, this Friday.