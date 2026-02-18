Salim Khan Health Update from Lilavati Hospital: He is stable after procedure, will be off ventilator by tomorrow
Lilavati Hospital issues news bulletin regarding Salman Khan's father Salim Khan's condition
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s father, legendary screenwriter Salim Khan was admitted to Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital in Bandra on February 17. Some reports suggested that the Sholay writer was feeling giddy, while others claimed that he was rushed to the hospital due to high blood pressure. There was also news of the screenwriter being put on a ventilator due to his critical condition and rumours of a surgery. Well, Dr Jalil Parkar from Lilavati Hospital has now issued a news bulletin regarding Salim Khan, giving us a health update and putting an end to speculation once and for all.
Addressing the press, Dr Jalil Parkar (Pulmonologist) said, “Yesterday morning he (Salim Khan) was admitted to the Lilavati Hospital. He was brought in by his family physician, whose name is Dr Sandeep Chopra. After seeing him in the casualty and giving him some medication, we realised that he needed ICU hospitalisation and we took him to the ICU. He was having jerks, and his blood pressure was high, for which we treated him and we had to put him on the ventilator because we wanted to do certain investigations. Now, the ventilator that was put was as a safeguard, so that he doesn’t worsen. So it was not that he was critical as you all have said on various channels.”
The doctor went on to add, “Woh humne ventilator pe daalne ke baad humne woh investigations kiye, jaise MRI hai, CT Scan hai, blood test wagera jo hai, woh. Aaj sawere, humne unke upar ek procedure kiya hai which was, jo Dr Nitin Dange neurosurgeon hain, unhone kiya hai, jiska naam hai DSA.” The doctor refused to divulge details of the procedure because of patient confidentiality. He further shared that this is all the family has directed them to say, concluding, “The procedure has been accomplished. He’s fine, he’s stable. He’s being shifted to the ICU and by tomorrow I think we’ll get him off the ventilator. All in all, he’s doing quite well. Age is a factor, we understand. That is why the process of recovery takes a little time. So by tomorrow I think, if God wishes, he will be off the ventilator.” Dr Parkar also shared, “Woh aaye the, fully conscious the aur fit nazar aa rahe the.” Addressing reports of a brain hemorrhage, the doctor stated, “Unko ek thoda sa hemorrhage hua tha, jo humne tackle kar diya. Koi surgery ki zarurat nahi hai.”
We wish Salim Khan a speedy recovery!
