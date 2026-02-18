Salim Khan Health Update from Lilavati Hospital: He is stable after procedure, will be off ventilator by tomorrow

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s father, legendary screenwriter Salim Khan was admitted to Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital in Bandra on February 17. Some reports suggested that the Sholay writer was feeling giddy, while others claimed that he was rushed to the hospital due to high blood pressure. There was also news of the screenwriter being put on a ventilator due to his critical condition and rumours of a surgery. Well, Dr Jalil Parkar from Lilavati Hospital has now issued a news bulletin regarding Salim Khan, giving us a health update and putting an end to speculation once and for all.

Addressing the press, Dr Jalil Parkar (Pulmonologist) said, “Yesterday morning he (Salim Khan) was admitted to the Lilavati Hospital. He was brought in by his family physician, whose name is Dr Sandeep Chopra. After seeing him in the casualty and giving him some medication, we realised that he needed ICU hospitalisation and we took him to the ICU. He was having jerks, and his blood pressure was high, for which we treated him and we had to put him on the ventilator because we wanted to do certain investigations. Now, the ventilator that was put was as a safeguard, so that he doesn’t worsen. So it was not that he was critical as you all have said on various channels.”