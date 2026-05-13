Salman Khan vs Prabhas, Varun Dhawan vs Ram Charan: Upcoming Bollywood-South clashes at the box office

The original release plan of Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 on June 12 would have made it clash with Imtiaz Ali’s Main Vaapas Aaunga, but recent reports suggest the South film has shifted its release to September. However, with Spirit confirming Eid 2027 release and Peddi shifting its opening to June first week, the audience is set to witness some epic battles between Bollywood and South at the ticket counters

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do vs Karuppu

Bollywood vs South clash at the box office(Photos: Instagram)

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{{^usCountry}} The season of clashes begins today as Suriya’s Tamil action drama Karuppu, co-starring Trisha Krishnan, opens in theatres. Directed by RJ Balaji, the film will face Mudassar Aziz directorial Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, which releases on Friday. Starring Ayushmann Khurrana opposite Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi and Rakul Preet Singh, the comic caper is a spiritual sequel of the 2019 film Pati Patni Aur Woh. Chand Mera Dil vs Drishyam 3 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The season of clashes begins today as Suriya’s Tamil action drama Karuppu, co-starring Trisha Krishnan, opens in theatres. Directed by RJ Balaji, the film will face Mudassar Aziz directorial Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, which releases on Friday. Starring Ayushmann Khurrana opposite Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi and Rakul Preet Singh, the comic caper is a spiritual sequel of the 2019 film Pati Patni Aur Woh. Chand Mera Dil vs Drishyam 3 {{/usCountry}}

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While Mohanlal arrives with the third instalment of the much-loved Drishyam franchise on May 21, it will face off with the intense romantic drama Chand Mera Dil starring Lakshya and Ananya Panday releasing a day later on May 22. While the Malayalam film had to battle the release plan with its Hindi remake so as to arrive before the Ajay Devgn-starrer hits the screen on October 2, Chand Mera Dil has been interestingly following a low promotion strategy before its release.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai vs Peddi

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Varun Dhawan’s Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai has had its journey with its release date. It had to shift from its initial release plan of June 5 after Yash’s Toxic was coming on the same date, and settle for a clash with Chand Mera Dil. But after Toxic release was pushed again, the team returned to their original plan, looking at a solo release. However, those plans were thwarted when Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor’s Peddi shifted its release date from April 30 to June 4.

SVC63 vs Spirit

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Possibly in one of the biggest clashes of Indian cinema in 2027, Prabhas and Salman Khan will be coming face to face at the box office with their films. When Salman locked Eid 2027 for his film with Nayanthara, directed by Vamshi Paidipally and tentatively titled SVC63, rumours emerged that Sandeep Reddy Vanga may be shifting the release date of his film with Prabhas, Spirit on March 5, 2027, to avoid a clash. However, the team put the rumours to rest by announcing that they will be sticking to their original plan.

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