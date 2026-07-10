Choreographer and actor Salman Yusuf Khan, best known for ABCD (2013), recently worried fans after sharing pictures from the hospital following hand surgery. He has now revealed what led to the accident.

Salman Yusuf Khan on freak accident that led to hand surgery: I slipped, fell 13 feet and broke my hand

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Speaking to us, Salman says the injury didn’t happen on a film set or during rehearsals, but during a family moment.

“It was a very clumsy thing. These days kids are so into gadgets, so I decided to teach my 10-year-old son how to fly a kite. We were on the terrace. I taught him, sent him back down, and then got excited and tried to fly the kite higher myself. I slipped, fell 13 feet, and broke my hand,” he recalls.

Despite the setback, Salman says he’s already focused on recovery. “I broke two bones. Injuries have been a part of my life as a dancer. The bones will heal, that’s for sure. I’m under recovery. The cast should be off in another 15 days, followed by a month of physio. I’ll be back in action, up and dancing and moving around in about a month.”

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{{^usCountry}} Salman is also grateful for the support he received after posting from the hospital. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Salman is also grateful for the support he received after posting from the hospital. {{/usCountry}}

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“I’m so overwhelmed by all the blessings, prayers and love I’ve received from everybody. It really humbles me and fills me with gratitude to know how genuinely people care. It’s been more than a decade since I started, and people still resonate with my work and show this kind of love. I truly believe I’m blessed,” he ends.

Salman shares two children with his wife, Faiza Haramain—a son, Hamdan Yusuff Khan, and a daughter, Zahraa Khan.